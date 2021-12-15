ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH researchers identify potential AMD drugs with stem-cell based research tool

NIH Director's Blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a stem-cell-derived model, researchers have identified two drug candidates that may slow dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness for which no treatment exists. The scientists, from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, published their findings today in Nature...

www.nih.gov

