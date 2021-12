Having experienced significant growth in demand for its ResinDek engineered flooring panel and shelving products over the past two years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC and its parent company, Universal Woods, have invested in the construction of a new, $15 million greenfield manufacturing facility. Located in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky, the plant will enable Cornerstone to increase its manufacturing output to more than double its current capacity.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO