Butkus Award Winner Shawn Murphy Signs National Letter of Intent to Alabama

Last week, Shawn Murphy was recognized as the best high school linebacker in the country, as the Virginia native was given the Butkus Award.

On Wednesday, Murphy signed his National Letter of Intent to pay football at Alabama. He had been committed since June 25, just a week after attending an Alabama camp.

Murphy is a big piece in the puzzle of the Alabama 2022 signing class, as he is an elite defensive signal caller. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker is physical, and he has speed to close on the ball carrier.

Murphy is effective when blitzing, stopping the run, and in coverage. He was a turnover machine for Unity Reed High throughout his senior season, and he was even able to block multiple kicks.

Safe to say the Butkus Award winner is a well-rounded defender, and he causes havoc for opposing offenses.

Murphy did not have his official visit to Alabama until late November, but he had built a good relationship with the coaching staff. He was obviously bought in to the Crimson Tide culture, as he recruited fellow 2022 prospects to Alabama on social media.

Nick Saban and Sal Sunseri visited Murphy in his school last week, and they were able to see the Butkus Trophy.

Murphy is set to be an early enrollee, so he will be in the Alabama football program beginning in the spring 2022 semester. The outstanding linebacker is well-awarded as he enters college, and it will be interesting to see his development in the Alabama program.

Shawn Murphy is set up to be another link in the chain of great Alabama inside linebackers.

SHAWN MURPHY

LB, 6-2, 215, Manassas, Va./Unity Reed

A four-star linebacker by all major outlets … the top-ranked inside linebacker by both Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Rivals’ No. 34 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 2 player from Virginia … the No. 35 recruit on the ESPN300, the second-ranked player from his home state and the No. 3 overall recruit in the East Region by the site … the No. 23 player on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and the outlet’s third-ranked linebacker and second-ranked player in the state of Virginia … listed as the No. 5 inside backer and No. 57 recruit in the country on the 247Composite … the No. 127 player nationally and No. 9 linebacker by 247Sports while also being tabbed the site’s No. 3 player in Virginia … tallied 113 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, to go with a pair of interceptions as a senior … selected as the 2021 Butkus Award winner for high school … also earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game and All-American Bowl … coached by Carroll Walker at Unity Reed High School … signed with the Crimson Tide over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.