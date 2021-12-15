ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, AL

Running Back Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KF8qO_0dNTuGeM00

Running back Emmanuel Henderson signed his national letter of intent to play football at Alabama on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

Henderson is an in-state prospect, and attended Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 185 pounds.

Henderson committed to Alabama back in March, and was primarily recruited by safeties coach Charles Kelly and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. Henderson plans to enroll in the summer of 2022.

Alabama beat out Arkansas, Auburn, and Clemson, among others, for Henderson's pledge.

In high school, Henderson was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track and field. He has nice speed for a running back, and ran an 11.40-second 100 meter dash in high school. He finishes runs aggressively and has tremendous cutback ability, as well as the speed to get away from defenders in the open field.

Henderson's senior season was highlighted by a career game against Cottonwood in which he rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries, averaging an astounding 24 yards per carry.

Alabama has dealt with more injuries than one could imagine in its running back room this season, and Henderson will make a welcome addition to the roster in 2022. The SEC Championship game saw Alabama only have two scholarship running backs available, and with lead back Brian Robinson set to move on after his senior season, Alabama will have plenty of competition for running back snaps that Henderson will have every chance to compete for.

EMMANUEL HENDERSON

RB, 6-1, 185, Hartford, Ala./Geneva County

One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation … a 247Composite five-star player who is ranked 30th nationally, the No. 1 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama … ranked 18th on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s top-ranked running back … also rated as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com … No. 45 on the Top247 list, the No. 2 running back and No. 2 player in the state according to 247Sports … Rivals.com’s No. 53 recruit on the Rivals250, the No. 4 athlete and third-ranked player in Alabama … a five-star by PrepStar who is the outlet’s No. 34 signee nationally and the No. 2 running back … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Jim Bob Striplin at Geneva County High School where he rushed for 1,447 yards as a junior with 20 touchdowns … accounted for 1,996 yards and 32 scores as a sophomore … 2A all-state selection as a junior in 2020 … a three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

There's no two ways about it. Alabama got shellacked at Memphis on Tuesday and followed the loss up with a lackluster win at home over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide still has all the tools to win the Southeastern Conference, but this past weekend showed just how much the team can struggle when its best guards aren't performing well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

All Six of Alabama's Class of 2022 In-State Signees Land All-State Honors

Alabama went six-for-six, which is good in nearly every sport imaginable. It's even better when referring to awards. Sunday morning, when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season, all six in-state prospects who signed with the Crimson Tide this past week landed first-team honors in their respective classifications.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 20-26, 2021

Unfortunately, there have been a multitude of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the NCAA, forcing games to be canceled or postponed. These effects were felt by both the Alabama men's and women's basketball programs. For Alabama women's basketball, its game with Winthrop that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled due...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama (8-2) looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Memphis against Jacksonville State (5-5) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide knocked off two top-15 opponents in a row before falling to Memphis, 92-78. Memphis scored more...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cottonwood, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gillespie
BamaCentral

Alabama relies on leadership to bounce back from loss to Memphis

The Alabama basketball team’s win against a top-five Gonzaga team on the road was huge. So was the hard-fought win against a scrappy No. 14 Houston team that followed. But the loss against Memphis earlier this week is all anyone wants to talk about, even as the Crimson Tide gets set to host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network).
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Adds More to 2022 Class, Lands Athlete Kendrick Law

Uncommitted athlete Kendrick Law committed to play football for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban on Friday, just two days after Early Signing Day. Law signed his National Letter of Intent, adding another highly-touted recruit to Saban's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to SI All-American. Alabama beat out LSU...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Running Track#Basketball#Signing Day#American Football#Clemson#Sec Championship#Emmanuel Henderson Rb
BamaCentral

Nation's No. 1 2022 TE Jaleel Skinner Flips From Alabama to Miami

In one of the bigger moves during the Early Signing Period, Miami coach Mario Cristobal pulled a fast one on Nick Saban and Alabama. 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner made his college decision official on Friday afternoon by signing his national letter of intent to Miami, flipping from Alabama. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October 8.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins 200m Backstroke World Championship

First she won a silver medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and now Alabama swimmer Rhyan White is an individual world champion. White won the 200m backstroke at the FINA World Championships at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate on Saturday with a time of 2:01.58 to bring home a gold medal for Team USA. This makes her the first Crimson Tide swimmer to earn an individual World Championship in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy