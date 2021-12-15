Suspect In 2020 Fatal Fairfield County Stabbing Caught In Texas

A Fairfield County man wanted for the stabbing death of an area man has been captured by US Marshals after more than a year on the run.

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force tracked Samuel Delfiro Zapata-Herrera, age 31, of the Stamford area, near Houston, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Zapata-Herrera was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Isaias Sagastume-Aceituno, of Stamford, outside of Reyes Restaurant on Stillwater Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Conklin said.

Conklin said Zapata-Herrera is in the process of being extradited back to Stamford, where he will be charged with murder.

At the time of the incident, police said Sagastume-Aceituno was found on Stillwater Avenue around 9:20 p.m. that night, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

First responders administered first aid, but he died before being able to be transferred to the hospital, police said.

After the stabbing, Sagastume-Aceituno stumbled away from the area and collapsed. He was found by a resident who flagged down police.

Conklin said the Marshals are great partners in apprehending wanted fugitives.

