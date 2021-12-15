Alabama Football Beefs Up Defensive Line With 2022 Signee Isaiah Hastings

The Canadian pipeline to Tuscaloosa grew stronger on Wednesday morning with 2022 defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings, who signed his national letter of intent to Alabama football.

Hastings, who received a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide back in September, verbally committed to Alabama just over two months later and never looked back. Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Florida were his other finalists.

Hastings will be an early enrollee and arrive next month at the Capstone. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is considered Canada's top football recruit for the 2022 cycle. After leaving Ontario in the summer, Hastings played his senior season at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla.

Before finishing his first season in the United States, Hastings' offer sheet totaled over 30 schools. In only seven games, Hastings tailed 6.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries.

"They've showed a lot of love, they're the best team in the country and they want to be the best," Hastings previously told Sports Illustrated All-American after his official visit to Tuscaloosa in October. "If you go to Alabama, you're literally playing for a dynasty and the greatest coach of all time."

Hastings added: "What I really like about Alabama is that they're winners and they want to be the best. That's something I want to be as well. But when you meet them it's more of a family feel. From the outside looking in it's like, 'oh 'Bama, they're very serious and militant.' And they are very serious about the game, but it also has a family appeal."

ISAIAH HASTINGS

DL, 6-4, 290, Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

A Canadian product that joins the Crimson Tide after playing last season for head coach Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Florida … a four-star prospect who ranks 183rd nationally in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 21 player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked No. 310 on the 247Composite, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 37 player in Florida … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 43 defensive tackle and the No. 79 player in Florida … a four-star by ESPN who also tabbed him the No. 35 defensive tackle, No. 188 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 62 recruit in the state … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.