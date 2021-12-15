ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Colorado marks 10,018 deaths from COVID-19, about 2,500 in Aurora region

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
sentinelcolorado.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER | State health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado. The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into the pandemic, The Denver Post reported Tuesday....

sentinelcolorado.com

kslnewsradio.com

Davis County reports death of child from COVID-19

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A child between 1 and 14 years old has died from COVID-19 in Davis County. “Children who get COVID-19 can get really sick, and unfortunately, as we are reporting today, can die,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen in an emailed statement. “This is...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County nears 2,500 COVID-related deaths

Nearly 2,500 Allegheny County residents have died due to COVID-related issues, County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said at a Wednesday press briefing. The county has reported about 500 COVID-related deaths since June. “Most tragic is that nearly all of these deaths were preventable with vaccines,” Bogen said about the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
State
Colorado State
1011now.com

LLCHD reports one additional death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday. According to LLCHD, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 340. The LLCHD also reported 124 lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total number...
LINCOLN, NE
KRDO

See how much overdose deaths in Colorado increased during COVID-19

See how much overdose deaths in Colorado increased during COVID-19 The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their prefered drug became more difficult to access.
COLORADO STATE
#Covid#Immune Systems#The Denver Post
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four more COVID-19 deaths in the region; four cases of Omicron

ALBANY – “We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this irus,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don’t take a chance during the winter surge.”
ALBANY, NY
CBS Chicago

Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated. The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant. According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
The Morning Call

Lehigh County passes 1,000 COVID deaths as Pennsylvania adds 55,856 cases and 768 deaths this week

Lehigh County has lost 1,002 residents to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, passing the milestone Thursday with four additional COVID-related deaths. Northampton County’s 847 deaths bring the Lehigh Valley’s total to 1,849 since the state’s first death was reported there March 18, 2020. Pennsylvania tallied an additional 55,856 coronavirus cases over the last seven days, according ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia reports youngest death from COVID-19

ATLANTA - State officials have reported the youngest death as a result of COVID-19 on Monday. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported last Wednesday a 4-month-old Houston County child died from the virus. State health officials said the infant had secondary health issues but the exact nature of that health issue was not disclosed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Hogan calls on hospitals to make way for more COVID patients, though Maryland still isn’t reporting the number of infections

With the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 exceeding 1,200 in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that hospitals now must cut back on some non-COVID procedures to free up beds and workers in anticipation of a continued surge in serious coronavirus infections. “We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and ...
MARYLAND STATE

