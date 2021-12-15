Safety Jake Pope Signs His National Letter of Intent to Alabama

Buford High, one of the premiere high school programs in Georgia, features multiple future Alabama players.

Safety Jake Pope, who committed to the Crimson Tide in mid-August, signed his National Letter of Intent, and he will enroll at Alabama in the summer of 2022.

Pope is fresh off a third straight state title, helping Buford dominate the state of Georgia in his time there.

Pope played alongside fellow Alabama commit Isaiah Bond, as the Crimson Tide is inheriting the champions for the upcoming season.

Jake Pope and Isaiah Bond following their state championship victory

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound defensive back is a pure athlete, and he gained a ton of national attention following his junior season. He displayed his versatility by producing on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career.

The speed, size, and instincts that Pope exhibits makes him a perfect fit for the defensive back position at the college level. Plus, when Pope snags an interception, he knows what to do with it from his experience on offense.

Pope built a strong relationship with Nick Saban and safeties coach Charles Kelly, and that helped draw the Georgia product to Alabama.

Current Alabama defensive backs Brian Branch and Malachi Moore made an impression on Pope on his official visit in late June, showing him his potential with the Alabama program.

Pope had an important decision to make, as he had five premiere programs on his radar. Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Ohio State were Pope's other options, but due to his relationship with the players and staff, the incredibly well-spoken young man chose Alabama.

JAKE POPE

DB, 6-1, 190, Buford, Ga./Buford

Talented defensive back from neighboring Georgia … also saw time at wide receiver and as a return specialist in high school … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 33 player from the state … rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar … the No. 29 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 29 player in Georgia … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite … coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School … helped the Wolves to multiple state championships during his time on the varsity squad … also a highly regarded baseball player … signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.