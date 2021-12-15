ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Safety Jake Pope Signs His National Letter of Intent to Alabama

By Clayton Connick
 3 days ago
Buford High, one of the premiere high school programs in Georgia, features multiple future Alabama players.

Safety Jake Pope, who committed to the Crimson Tide in mid-August, signed his National Letter of Intent, and he will enroll at Alabama in the summer of 2022.

Pope is fresh off a third straight state title, helping Buford dominate the state of Georgia in his time there.

Pope played alongside fellow Alabama commit Isaiah Bond, as the Crimson Tide is inheriting the champions for the upcoming season.

Jake Pope and Isaiah Bond following their state championship victory

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound defensive back is a pure athlete, and he gained a ton of national attention following his junior season. He displayed his versatility by producing on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career.

The speed, size, and instincts that Pope exhibits makes him a perfect fit for the defensive back position at the college level. Plus, when Pope snags an interception, he knows what to do with it from his experience on offense.

Pope built a strong relationship with Nick Saban and safeties coach Charles Kelly, and that helped draw the Georgia product to Alabama.

Current Alabama defensive backs Brian Branch and Malachi Moore made an impression on Pope on his official visit in late June, showing him his potential with the Alabama program.

Pope had an important decision to make, as he had five premiere programs on his radar. Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Ohio State were Pope's other options, but due to his relationship with the players and staff, the incredibly well-spoken young man chose Alabama.

JAKE POPE

DB, 6-1, 190, Buford, Ga./Buford

Talented defensive back from neighboring Georgia … also saw time at wide receiver and as a return specialist in high school … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 33 player from the state … rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar … the No. 29 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 29 player in Georgia … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite … coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School … helped the Wolves to multiple state championships during his time on the varsity squad … also a highly regarded baseball player … signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama (8-2) looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Memphis against Jacksonville State (5-5) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide knocked off two top-15 opponents in a row before falling to Memphis, 92-78. Memphis scored more...
Nation's No. 1 2022 TE Jaleel Skinner Flips From Alabama to Miami

In one of the bigger moves during the Early Signing Period, Miami coach Mario Cristobal pulled a fast one on Nick Saban and Alabama. 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner made his college decision official on Friday afternoon by signing his national letter of intent to Miami, flipping from Alabama. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October 8.
Alabama relies on leadership to bounce back from loss to Memphis

The Alabama basketball team’s win against a top-five Gonzaga team on the road was huge. So was the hard-fought win against a scrappy No. 14 Houston team that followed. But the loss against Memphis earlier this week is all anyone wants to talk about, even as the Crimson Tide gets set to host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network).
Alabama Adds More to 2022 Class, Lands Athlete Kendrick Law

Uncommitted athlete Kendrick Law committed to play football for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban on Friday, just two days after Early Signing Day. Law signed his National Letter of Intent, adding another highly-touted recruit to Saban's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to SI All-American. Alabama beat out LSU...
Alabama Basketball Game vs Colorado State in Jeopardy Due to COVID-19 Concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama basketball's Tuesday matchup against No. 23 Colorado State at the C.M. Newton Classic appears to be in jeopardy. On Friday afternoon, the Ram's official Twitter account announced that it would be unable to make its trip to Fort Worth, Texas for this Saturday's game against Tulsa due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins 200m Backstroke World Championship

First she won a silver medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and now Alabama swimmer Rhyan White is an individual world champion. White won the 200m backstroke at the FINA World Championships at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate on Saturday with a time of 2:01.58 to bring home a gold medal for Team USA. This makes her the first Crimson Tide swimmer to earn an individual World Championship in program history.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 18, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala. Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network. Crimson Tide Results. Did you notice?. The Nick's Kids Foundation honored 50 local teachers for dedication in the classroom during the 10th Annual Teacher...
Throwback Thursday: 1981 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Baylor

When Alabama squares off against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, it'll be in the venue many Crimson Tide fans now consider a third home. Alabama has played inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington five times since it opened in 2009, and the Crimson Tide has dominated them all. Including last year's Rose Bowl semifinal, which was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama has outscored its opponents, all ranked, 197-51, and has not allowed more than 17 points in a game, including one shutout.
Crimson Tikes: Spoilermakers

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
