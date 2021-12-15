ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Tyler Booker Signs National Letter of Intent

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVH80_0dNTtoQj00

Early National Signing Day saw offensive tackle Tyler Booker sign his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alabama.

Booker is a highly rated prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He joins a long list of player from the premiere boarding school to play football for Alabama including Bo Scarbrough, Trey Sanders, Dylan Moses, and Ja'Corey Brooks.

Booker is 6-foot-5 and weighs 325 pounds, boasting elite size that is reminiscent of another Alabama offensive tackle from IMG Academy, Evan Neal.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone and running backs coach Robert Gillespie were the primary recruiters for Booker. He committed to Alabama in July, shortly after his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 25.

Booker plans to be an early enrollee, enrolling before spring practice.

Alabama won Booker's recruitment over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Despite his size, Booker is able to find leverage against his opponents and always plays through the whistle. He has elite strength, and is agile enough to pick up speed rushers on the outside. In high school he used to play defensive line before switching to offensive tackle full-time, so he has the quickness and power needed to be effective whether pass or run blocking.

Aside from Neal being a staple at left tackle, the right tackle position for Alabama this season has been a bit of a revolving door. Darrian Dalcourt, Chris Owens, and Damieon George have all taken snaps at the position. With Neal projected to be a top five NFL draft pick this spring, the door is open for Booker to make a push for early playing time.

TYLER BOOKER

OL, 6-5, 325, Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy

Versatile lineman who is one of the top offensive line recruits in his class … a five-star offensive tackle and the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com … also tabbed the No. 5 player in the Southeast Region and third-ranked signee from Florida … the fourth-ranked offensive guard and No. 126 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com … the No. 6 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … tabbed as the 10th-ranked offensive tackle and fifth-ranked player from Florida by PrepStar … No. 46 nationally and the No. 7 player from Florida by 247Sports … the Composite’s No. 51 player in the country and ninth-ranked recruit from his home state … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by former NFL linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Bradenton, FL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
AOL Corp

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time. Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to...
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gillespie
Person
Dylan Moses
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Ohio State
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Urban Meyer firing motivated by 1 key incident

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to fire coach Urban Meyer seemed to be an abrupt one. A new report indicates, however, that owner Shad Khan decided to make the move after one key issue emerged. Meyer’s handling of running back James Robinson’s benching was the final straw for Khan, according...
NFL
FanBuzz

Cole’s Thoughts: How Trevor Lawrence Politely Got Urban Meyer Fired

Texting with KC Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. John Harbaugh is Smart. Bill Cowher is Not. Trevor Lawrence faces a daunting situation. You can point to any number of situations that led to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer being fired after only 13 games of his NFL career. His list of humiliations was stunning in less than a year, capped by the super-odd story that came out in the Tampa Bay Times Wednesday about Meyer kicking former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo while he was stretching in August.
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy