Lockdown 2022 Cornerback Trequon Fegans Signs With Alabama Football

One of the key prospects Alabama was able to flip in the 2022 cycle was defensive back Trequon Fegans.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder originally committed to Miami back in July, then backed off that pledge in October to join the Crimson Tide. Georgia, South Carolina and UCF wealso heavily involved in the race for his services.

Fegans made his commitment to Coach Nick Saban and company official on Wednesday morning by signing his national letter of intent. He will enroll early at the Capstone.

After spending his first three prep seasons at Oxford High School, Fegans transferred to 7A powerhouse Thompson last offseason and helped the Warriors clinch their second straight state championship earlier this month.

Sports Illustrated All-American Scouting Report

"A big cornerback well known in recruiting circles for several years, Fegans has backed up the hype at just about every turn. Though a bit more finesse than others on this list, it doesn't dampen the uncommitted Alabamian's play-making ability on offense or defense, with extreme body control and a smooth approach. He can hold his own in the boundary against a bigger target, play the football at the high point and most importantly turn you over. Whether via interception, forcing a fumble or initiating a tip drill, Fegans has a knack for making the big play. As his wiry frame fills out in college, his game will round out regardless of where he lines up. The combination of length, cover skill and sheer play-making ability make Fegans a hybrid on our board."

Height: 6'2

Weight: 181

SIAA: No. 3 Nickel, No. 70 OVR

247: No. 12 CB, No. 78 OVR

Rivals: No. 16 CB, No. 133 OVR

ESPN: No. 9 CB, No. 64 OVR

TREQUON FEGANS

DB, 6-2, 185, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Continues the pipeline from Thompson High School to Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 104 on the 247Composite, the No. 15 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama … earned the No. 90 spot nationally from PrepStar who also rated him as the No. 10 corner in the country and the fifth-ranked player in the state … No. 93 on the Top247 list while also being tabbed the No. 14 corner and No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports … ESPN.com’s No. 64 player on the ESPN300 … also the No. 9 cornerback, No. 32 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Alabama by ESPN … listed at 179 on the Rivals250 … also ranked as the No. 16 corner and No. 7 player in the state by Rivals.com … … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Mark Freeman at Thompson High School where he helped lead the Warriors to three straight Alabama 7A State Championships … chose Alabama over Miami.