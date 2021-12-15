ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

KoRn, Coheed & Cambria announce Upstate NY concerts

By Geoff Herbert
 4 days ago
Two rock bands are bringing their tours to Upstate New York. KoRn announced its 2022 tour dates Wednesday, including a March 20 concert at the MVP Arena (Times Union Center) in Albany and a March 22 stop at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. Chevelle and Code Orange will open both...

Syracuse Stage cancels 2 performances of ‘Matilda the Musical’ this weekend due to Covid-19

Syracuse, N.Y. — A breakthrough Covid-19 case within the company has forced the cancelation of two performances of ‘Matilda the Musical’ this weekend at Syracuse Stage. This weekend’s performances were cancelled a little over two hours before the show was scheduled to begin on Saturday, according to a news release issued by the company. Saturday’s performance was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performances was set to begin at 2 p.m.
