Alabama State

Speedy 2022 WR Isaiah Bond Signs With Alabama Football

By Tyler Martin
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
Fresh off a second straight GHSAA state championship at Buford High School, 2022 wide received Isaiah Bond has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bond is the second Buford standout to sign on the dotted line for Coach Nick Saban in the 2022 class, joining safety Jake Pope.

"I've been competing against the best my whole life, and I feel like to reach the next level of my academics and athletics going through that program suits me well," Bond said earlier this month when he verbally pledged to the Crimson Tide.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 175-pound play maker originally committed to Florida back in May but later de-committed after the news of Dan Mullen's firing in late November, which paved the way for Alabama to ultimately land the Peach State product.

"A lot of Heisman candidates, great players," Bond said of why he chose Alabama. "To be the best, you've got to compete against the best, and to go against it every day in practice is just going to get you better."

A slew of SEC programs like Georgia, LSU and Auburn were involved in his recruitment. Bond will participate in the Army All-American Game at the beginning of the new year before enrolling at the Capstone.

Bond has also won GHSAA state championships in track in the 100-meter, 200-meter events and 4x100 meter relay. His speed is reminiscent of what Alabama fans have seen in the past with Jaylen Waddle, and more recently, Jameson Williams.

ISAIAH BOND

WR, 5-11, 175, Buford, Ga./Buford

An explosive playmaker out of Georgia … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 86 on the 247Composite, the site’s No. 2 athlete and No. 8 player in the state of Georgia … No. 89 on the Top247 list and rated as 247Sports’ No. 3 athlete and No. 8 player in the state … the No. 88 prospect on the Rivals250, the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 7 player in Georgia … No. 108 on the ESPN300, the No. 9 receiver, the No. 42 recruit in the Southeast Region and No. 9 player in the state … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … won the Georgia 6A 100-meter (10.51) and 200-meter (21.19) state titles as a junior with personal bests of 10.48 (100 meters) and 21.05 (200 meters) … played for head coach Bryant Appling at Buford High School … chose Alabama over Florida and Georgia.

