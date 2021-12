Jimmie Allen has announced plans for his first headlining tour in 2022. The Grammy nominee and recently named CMA New Artist of the Year will kick off his Down Home Tour starting Feb. 3 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Spanning 19 dates, the trek will take Allen out West for the first couple of weeks and then back through Texas before he heads up into the Midwest and Northeast in early spring. Stops along the way include Las Vegas, Tulsa, and Cincinnati, with the tour wrapping up May 13 in Norfolk, Virginia. Joining Allen for most dates will be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO