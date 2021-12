LANSING, MI -- A yearly gift paid off in a huge way for a Detroit woman who won a $1 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game. “My brother buys me a lottery ticket for my birthday every year,” said the 68-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO