If you drive through central El Paso, you have probably seen these amazing little altars with statues of the Virgin Mary in them in people's front yards. For the longest time, I remember almost every house in that area of town having them. Recently I've begun taking photos of them because they seem to be disappearing or falling into neglect. It's a shame really because they are gorgeous and such an El Paso thing. I lived in San Diego and Austin for years and never saw anything like these in those cities. Mike says that he didn't see them as often where he grew up in the Rio Grande Valley but there were a few.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO