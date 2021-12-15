COVID-19 numbers starting to trend the wrong way again in Idaho

Weekly statistics published each Monday by the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department are a reminder that Covid-19 is here to stay. Last week disease investigators confirmed 236 new cases from Nov. 20 - 26; of those, 75 were from Globe, 29 from Miami and 17 from Claypool. By contrast, Payson - which statistically outpaced Globe during most of 2020 - had 42 new cases during that week. The coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020 and surged across 2021 brought peaks in cases that occasionally averaged 60 new cases per day, with as many as 1,200 close contacts. Through it all, the small but fiercely dedicated staff at Gila County Public Health has worked to mitigate the spread of the disease, in coordination with local healthcare partners, completing 100,769 Covid-19 diagnostics tests. Their efforts helped identify 11,161 confirmed positive cases. Sadly, all of the hard work and long hours will never replace the lives of the 278 Gila County residents lost to the pandemic.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO