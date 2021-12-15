COVID-19 numbers starting to trend the wrong way again in Idaho
While Idaho was headed in a better direction in its fight against COVID-19, over the last two weeks the numbers have started to...www.kboi.com
While Idaho was headed in a better direction in its fight against COVID-19, over the last two weeks the numbers have started to...www.kboi.com
Amazing how people only die from this any more. I am willing to bet that this past year many more people died from suicide, cancer, auto accidents or just plain old age. I know first hand, lost my husband this year and it had nothing to do with the sickness of choice. If the medical community wasn't so wrapped up in covid protocols he probably would have had better health care. Video visits will never be a good way to deal with a sick patient
I am fed up with the Pandemic Wear a useless mask get the vax or not your playing with danger. Democrats are riding this to the ballot boxes
The latest variant is just a cold. That’s what a coronavirus is and if they are still using the faulty PCR tests, it can’t tell you what you have anyway. It takes specialized lab tests to determine what flu you have.
Comments / 20