Stealth-added in a recent update, there’s now a Switch eShop most played functionality, which you can access under the featured section on the left menu of the eShop itself. Naturally, since it is a Nintendo UI, it can be a bit tough to find at first. You need to select “featured” from the left side, then scroll all the way down past everything until you reach the very bottom of the page. You’ll see a new “most played” button all the way down there for the eShop most played section.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO