ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012WM8_0dNTrT3c00

Who won this week’s PMQS? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer as they tackle parties and rebellions

In a week in which we have seen more allegations about Downing Street and Conservative Christmas parties and the implementation of Plan B measures almost scuppered by his own side, we wonder how Boris Johnson felt as he walked into parliament ready for PMQs.

Did he feel nervous? Excited? Hungry for lunch? Or just desperate to get it over and done with before parliament adjourns for the festive period?

We suspect the latter given the state of his leadership at the moment but it’s a question only he can answer. So, as he shuffled in to face opposition leader Keir Starmer, how did he get on?

Will he be rewarding himself with a mince pie or will Santa leave coal in his stocking this Christmas? Let’s take a look.

“Yesterday was the second biggest vaccination day by the NHS ever,” Johnson, 9/10

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After Starmer teased him about the number of Tories who rebelled against his Plan B measures yesterday, Johnson celebrated the vaccine rollout.

While there have been huge challenges including unprepared staff, long queues, and tests running out since Johnson ignited panic on national television last Sunday, people getting jabs can only be a good thing, so fair play.

“Can I take this opportunity to make clear to the prime minister, that if further votes are needed to save lives and protect the NHS, Labour MPs will follow my leadership and we will always put the national interest first. Can I ask the prime minister to get his house in order so he can say the same about the members behind him?” Starmer, 7/10

Starmer has been criticised by some on the left who believe he should - as the opposition leader - oppose Johnson no matter what. Indeed, had he opposed him, the measures would not have passed, Johnson’s leadership would further disintegrate and that would have all been very good news for the Labour Party indeed.

But at what cost to public health? Starmer was right not to use lives as pawns in his political career and instead support measures that will slow the spread of omicron and that’s the kind of politician that deserves our respect.

And it’s not like Johnson passing Plan B has made him look strong – he knows he couldn’t have done it without Starmer’s support and news of the Tory rebellion have dominated headlines more than his measures have.

A win win move from Starmer, then.

“They wibbled wobbled over plan B. They wibbled wobbled over quarantine. If we listened to him we would not even had the vaccine rollout... we wouldn’t have opened up on July 19th,” Johnson, 1/10

Give us strength. Once again, Johnson read out his list of ways in which Starmer has disagreed with him in the past and harking back to the “joys” of reopening society on 19 July is becoming increasingly less meaningful given Covid is very much back and further restrictions to stop it have not been ruled out.

But we all had a lovely day on 19 July, didn’t we?

“Let me put that straight back in his box. The Labour party yesterday showed the leadership that the prime minister lacks,” Starmer, 8/10

Starmer is acting like a prime minister in waiting. He again demonstrated how weak Johnson’s premiership is without him propping him up and he more than put him in his place.

“Overpromise after overpromise until reality catches up,” Starmer, 9/10

Starmer then listed a plethora of Johnson’s broken promises and laid bare the reality – this is a PM who is all talk and minimal action.

“He comes to this house pompously claiming that he wants to rise above party politics... and then he plays political games,” Johnson, 1/10

Johnson is wrong to dismiss Starmer’s line of questioning as “political games”. If Johnson cannot whip his own party to support his measures, it shows his grip on power is loosening, making it difficult for him to make measures the country needs.

“The Prime Minister has had a week to come up with a good answer. Has he done so?” Starmer, 8/10

And speaking of trust, he has also lost the trust of the public given the allegations Downing Street hosted a number of parties over the Christmas period last year while the country obeyed strict coronavirus guidelines.

Starmer moved seamlessly to this topic and put Johnson on the spot and, reader, Johnson didn’t come up with a good answer and just shouted buzzwords about how great the economy is, how great our vaccines are and how great the Tories are.

Rather grating.

“We’re burdened with the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time. Will the prime minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself whether he has the trust and the authority to lead this country?” Starmer 9/10

This is the closest Starmer has ever got to suggesting Johnson should resign and, as he has been criticised for not using stronger language when opposing him, perhaps some of his naysayers will calm down?

He put the question to Johnson himself, said he has “no hope” of regaining “moral authority” needed for the public to obey any further Covid restrictions and left him raising his voice in outrage as he struggled to make his case in response.

Smooth.

This was one of Johnson’s worst performances ever. No matter what Starmer threw at him, Johnson relied on his usual catchphrases and lines and if Starmer isn’t utterly bored of having the same conversation with him over and over again we’d be surprised.

The PM may as well not have even attended PMQs, as an impressionist or a soundboard with all his usual quotes would have done just as well.

Johnson should expect his stocking to look rather empty this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine and cheese in Downing Street garden during first lockdown

A picture has emerged of Boris Johnson enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and colleagues in the garden of No 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown — an event described by Downing Street as a work meeting.At least a dozen staff are seen relaxing with drinks at the event, which took place on 15 May, 2020 after a live televised press conference.At that time, members of different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors, with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.The event, attended by civil servants and advisers, was revealed last week in a joint investigation by The Independent and...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour will support new Covid restrictions ‘in national interest’, says Keir Starmer

Labour is ready to support new restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, so long as they come with an adequate support package for those affected, Sir Keir Starmer has said.Speaking to The Independent the day after Boris Johnson missed a Cobra meeting to discuss the fast-rising tide of infections, Starmer accused the prime minister of being “absent” and called on him to get a grip on the problem.Mr Johnson was forced to rely on Labour votes in a crunch House of Commons division last week to get the current Plan B restrictions through parliament, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Downing Street party photo is Boris Johnson’s two fingers to the electorate

If you wanted an image that screamed privileged, self-entitled, lotus-eating indulgence, you couldn’t commission something much better than the photograph leaked over the weekend of gentle post-work drinks on a pleasant summer’s evening in Downing Street.Here we glimpse our governing Brexit elite at play. It was forwarded to the media, according to the deputy prime minister (not pictured/invited) Dominic Raab, “with animus”. That seems undeniable – you can’t imagine the leaker was trying to be helpful. Fair enough, but it was composed (not necessarily by the leaker) with some thought and care. Taken from above, probably the first floor...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Police ‘should give final analysis’ on No 10 parties as PM handed ‘one last chance’

The Metropolitan Police should carry out a “final analysis” of the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, the Commons standards committee chair has suggested, after top civil servant Simon Case stepped down as the internal inquiry’s lead following claims that he attended a drinks event himself.The cabinet secretary shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December last year, a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico was told by two officials who attended the informal event, which was said to have taken place at Mr Case’s office and an adjoining waiting room in 70 Whitehall.After Boris Johnson defied calls...
POLITICS
Indy100

Nadine Dorries ‘kicked off’ a Tory WhatsApp group after praising Boris Johnson - and people love the chaos

A group of Tory politicians bickered on WhatsApp until Steve Baker appeared to kick Nadine Dorries out of the group and the pettiness is everything. According to screenshots of messages from a group of 100 Tory MPs embarrassingly named Clean Global Brexit, a discussion about Lord Frost’s resignation from government ended in chaos when Dorries stuck up for Boris Johnson and his leadership, leading Baker to send her packing.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Economy#Pmqs#Nhs#Tories#Labour Mps
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s reluctance to use the S-word is curious

Keir Starmer refused to say that he’s a socialist in an interview with Francis Elliott on Thursday. “What does that mean?” he asked instead. In a way, his inability to do retail politics is almost charming. Having been an MP for a mere six years, he has not yet fully trained himself in the basic arts.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tories put Johnson on notice after crushing by-election humiliation

Senior Tories have put Boris Johnson on notice that his leadership is on the line after the party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.The result sent shock waves through Westminster after weeks of damaging headlines about Tory “sleaze” and reports of partying in No 10 in breach of Covid restrictions last year.Mr Johnson said he took “personal responsibility” for what he described as a “very disappointing” result” for the party.However, he sidestepped questions...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Boris Johnson takes ‘personal responsibility’ for Tory defeat in North Shropshire

Boris Johnson has said he takes “personal responsibility” for Conservative defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, but refused to say if he would step down if it was in the interests of the party and the country.Interviewed on the morning after the historic rout, the prime minister repeatedly tried to suggest that voter “frustration” with the government was down to the media’s focus on stories of sleaze and lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.He said that a “constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians” in the headlines had drowned out the government’s messages on issues like Covid, healthcare and...
POLITICS
The Week

Britain's Conservatives lose seat they've held for nearly 200 years, in evident rebuke of Boris Johnson

A bad December for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got worse early Friday when his Conservative Party lost a special election for a seat in Parliament the party has held for nearly 200 years. The victor in North Shropshire, a rural district near England's border with Wales, was Helen Morgan of the centrist Liberal Democrats. "Tonight the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people," she said. "They have said loudly and clearly, 'Boris Johnson, the party is over.'"
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory candidate for North Shropshire asked four times if Boris Johnson is ‘a man of honesty and integrity’

The Tory candidate who stood in the North Shropshire by-election had a bit of an awkward one when he struggled to answer a question about the prime minister’s “honesty and integrity” four times.The Mail’sMichael Crick asked Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst if he thought Boris Johnson held those important traits four times before he got a straight (ish) answer.Tory candidate for North Shropshire asked *four* times if Boris Johnson is “a man if honesty and integrity” by @MichaelLCrick pic.twitter.com/xNTJ0YzPi8— Martin Kimber (@MrMKimber) December 15, 2021Shastri-Hurt’s first response to the question “do you think Boris Johnson is a man of honesty and...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson’s predictions for Christmas 2021 have aged terribly

This time last year Boris Johnson made a prediction for how things would be this Christmas and let’s just say his words seem pretty depressing now. On 16 December 2020, on the day he moved London into tier 3 and two days before he said households should not mix at all on Christmas Day, the prime minister advised people to cut back on Christmas socialising but said things would be better in 2021. He said:
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer takes dig at Boris Johnson saying 'we must all stick to the rules… however inconvenient' as he uses Covid address to describe Labour's 'patriotism' and insist Britain needs 'leadership we can trust'

Sir Keir Starmer has announced he is supporting the Government's new Covid crackdown and efforts to ramp up the booster jab programme as he urged people to 'stick to the rules' to help prevent the NHS from being 'overwhelmed' by the Omicron variant. In a pre-recorded televised address to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy