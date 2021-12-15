ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mirai Ninja is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

By Ervin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly every week for the last several years, publisher Hamster has been bringing retro arcade games to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archive label. This week, they continue to expand...

T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
nichegamer.com

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch Port Announced

Compile Heart has announced a Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch port, which is set for a release in March 2022. The Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch port was confirmed in the latest Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089), and is set for March 17th, 2022. The Switch port will bring with it both an “Very Hard Mode” and a “Mushy Mode”, side events, as well as eight bonus costumes that were released as DLC previously.
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Family Games

Nintendo's Switch is the perfect console for co-op multiplayer gaming and certainly goes down a treat at a party, but if you want to play games with your young kids and granny and granddad, it can be tough to find games that are genuinely fun for everyone involved. We know from personal experience the delicate balance of holding a child's interest that often comes at the expense of your own. Letting them win to avoid tears (or, perhaps worse, the dreaded "I'm bored") is fine, but it would be nice if we could share in the fun, too.
nintendoeverything.com

2021 Switch Year in Review now live

Just like the past couple of years, Nintendo has just gone live with its 2021 Switch Year in Review. The site provides Switch owners about a whole bunch of information from the last twelve months. They can learn about how many games they played, the amount of hours spent during the year, their most played games, their most active day, split between docked and portable play, and Platinum / Gold Points earned on My Nintendo. The site even lets visitors select their favorite game this year, then download a neat image that can be shared with others.
nintendosoup.com

Let’s Play! Oink Games Now Available On Nintendo Switch

A collection of all sorts of board games is now available on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer Oink Games has announced that Let’s Play! Oink Games is now available as a timed console exclusive on the Switch. The title consists of an assortment of unique games you can play with friends locally and online.
SlashGear

The 15 Best Apple Arcade Games of 2021

Apple Arcade, arguably the best thing to ever happen to mobile gaming, offers a huge library of ad-free, high-quality games for the iPod touch, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This past year brought dozens of new games to the platform, including remastered versions of classic mobile titles and entirely new hits with excellent graphics.
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has confirmed the full list of new games making their debut on Nintendo Switch over the coming days. This week, Nintendo Switch owners can pick up Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, a remaster of Telltale’s second season of episodic Sam & Max games. Across five episodes Sam and Max will have “a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a faceoff with a Eurotrash vampire.”
gamingideology.com

Ninja Wars for Switch in the debut trailer

After yesterday’s unveiling Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars for Switch, Compile Heart adds concrete material for the upcoming porting. This is how we see the debut trailer. New content. A new extreme difficulty setting has been added for the switch version, as well as a “Mushy Mushy” mode....
Gamezebo

Update – Every Apple Arcade Game of 2021 Played and Rated

The best thing about Apple Arcade is that there are just so many games to sink your teeth into. The worst thing about Apple Arcade is that there isn’t enough time in the day to take a bite out of all of the games on offer. Which is why we’ve created this list breaking down what you can expect from every new game to hit Apple’s subscription gaming service this year.
Gematsu

Arcade Paradise ‘Games, Games, and More Games’ trailer

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive have released a new trailer for 90s adventure management game Arcade Paradise, as well as announced that pre-orders are open for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch physical editions. The physical edition of Arcade Paradise includes a folded double-sided poster, graffiti sticker set,...
nintendoeverything.com

Art of Balance is Europe’s next Switch Online Game Trial

Nintendo is gearing up for its next Switch Online Game Trial, which will be Art of Balance from Shin’en. Subscribers in Europe will be able to play through the title entirely for free starting on December 14. The offer lasts until December 20. Like all Switch Online Game Trials,...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Arcade Paradise sim shows off its 35+ playable games, will get physical Switch, PS release

Back in March, publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive announced Arcade Paradise, a ’90s “retro arcade adventure” about secretly converting dad’s laundromat into a video game arcade with games that are actually playable. Today, Wired and Nosebleed have released a new trailer to showcase some of the 35+ playable games in Arcade Paradise, and it seems to include riffs on myriad classic games. Even better, they announced that Arcade Paradise will receive a special physical release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and preorders are open at the Wired Store. In total, the game will be coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in spring 2022.
nintendoeverything.com

Pinball FX3 on Switch to receive Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure

Zen Studios announced today that in partnership with Lucasfilm Studios, it’s working on a remastered edition of the classic Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure pinball table for Pinball FX3. Switch will be getting the premium DLC in 2022. Zen Studios says the DLC “faithfully recreates one of the best...
pocketgamer.com

Apple Arcade weekly update: Crashlands, Splitter Critters, Grindstone, and more

In this week's Apple Arcade update, we have news about another App Store Great heading to the service soon and other that arrives tomorrow. There are also several updates to games that are already available, including some festive goodness. Coming soon. Butterscotch Shenanigans' Crashlands started life as a popular premium...
Nintendo Life

Namco's Groundbreaking Dragon Buster Is Coming To Switch This Week

Hamster has revealed that the next entry in its long-running Arcade Archives series is Namco's 1984 title Dragon Buster. Notable for being one of the first arcade games to fuse RPG elements with the ability to select your level based on a world map, Dragon Buster followed in the footsteps of Namco's similarly influential coin-op Tower of Druaga and includes many other innovations, such as the ability to dash and double-jump.
