Gordon Ramsay Food Market to open soon in WNC

"Hell's Kitchen" host, celebrity chef, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay seriously knows his way around the kitchen. He has turned scrambled eggs into an artform, perfected a wild mushroom risotto, and elevated broccoli soup with a touch of goat cheese, per TheRecipe. The chef also knows what it takes to make a refined, show-stopping tasting menu. Some of his own restaurants have featured this style of meal, and reviewers have applauded the presentation and flavors of small-bite items like Ramsay's "75% Grand Cru chocolate dessert with madeira, coffee and cocoa nibs" or the "Blue Grey beef from Cumbria with the black garlic and leek" (via No Mean Feast).
