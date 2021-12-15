Gordon Ramsay Food Market to open soon in WNC

Over the past few months, online sensation "Salt Bae," otherwise known as Nusret Gökçe, has come under so much fire for his restaurant menu prices, with reports stating that a steak dinner costs $1000. While that's an exorbitant amount of money, meaning pretty much anyone will agree that it's overpriced, this has also brought attention to other people who might be trying to bloat their own prices. This was seen with recent news about Gordon Ramsay's attempt to launch a South Korean location for his franchise Gordon Ramsay Burger. People knew it would be expensive, but Ramsay surprised customers with a higher price than expected.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO