Food & Drinks

Gordon Ramsay Food Market to open soon in WNC

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay...

www.foxcarolina.com

NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday. The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and...
CHICAGO, IL
WFAA

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay relocating his North American restaurant HQ to Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is relocating his North American restaurant headquarters to Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported. With the head office move, Ramsay hired a team to expand locations across North America. His team in Las Colinas plans to open 18 restaurants in Chicago, Boston and Miami in 2022. CEO Norman Abdallah plans to lead the opening of a 75 company-owned locations in the next five years.
DALLAS, TX
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay Hates Getting Special Treatment In Restaurants

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is easy to recognize no matter where he goes. The chef has managed to build a solid reputation for himself over the years, after all. When it comes to his favorite food, the chef is partial to a traditional English Breakfast (via Insider.) He once remarked, "I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper."
CELEBRITIES
Gordon Ramsay
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay's Burger Franchise Is Drawing Controversy In South Korea

Over the past few months, online sensation "Salt Bae," otherwise known as Nusret Gökçe, has come under so much fire for his restaurant menu prices, with reports stating that a steak dinner costs $1000. While that's an exorbitant amount of money, meaning pretty much anyone will agree that it's overpriced, this has also brought attention to other people who might be trying to bloat their own prices. This was seen with recent news about Gordon Ramsay's attempt to launch a South Korean location for his franchise Gordon Ramsay Burger. People knew it would be expensive, but Ramsay surprised customers with a higher price than expected.
RESTAURANTS
vegnews.com

Gordon Ramsay Puts Vegan Burgers on the Menu at His First Chicago Restaurant

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay just opened his first restaurant in Chicago and he made sure vegan burgers were on the menu. Previously a staunch critic of anything vegan, Ramsay’s eponymously named Gordon Ramsay Burger is built around eight signature burger creations, one of which is simply the Vegan Burger. The entirely plant-based burger features a vegan patty, bib lettuce, tomato, avocado, eggless garlic mayo, and is served on a vegan bun. The vegan patty can also be substituted in place of meat in any of the other burgers for an additional $6.
CHICAGO, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Latest Whole Foods Market Opens in Northern California

A new Whole Foods Market store opened in Oakland, Calif., Dec. 8. The location at 5110 Telegraph Ave. reflects its surroundings in a neighborhood known for a picturesque canyon and in a region with several independent farmers and growers. The 31,011-square-foot store in the Temescal community is designed with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Chicago Tribune

Gordon Ramsay opens 1st Chicago restaurant with Hell’s Kitchen burger and ketchup on hot dogs

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef best known for his explosive temper as a reality television star, opens his first restaurant in Chicago on Friday. Gordon Ramsay Burger has taken over the northeast corner of Ontario and State streets with a casual restaurant seating a maximum of 128 diners at window booths, interior tables and a full bar. It’s the second location in this country, with ...
CHICAGO, IL
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: The Railhouse and Switch open at East Market food hall in the Trolley District

The first two vendors, both of them bars, have opened inside the new East Market food hall in the Trolley District mixed-use development. The Railhouse is a tavern-style watering hole on the first floor of the food hall, and on the lower level is a speakeasy-style cocktail bar Switch. The new food hall is located at the corner of Kelton Avenue and Oak Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Other tenants that are expected to open soon in East Market include: American Nut Co., The Butcher & Grocer, Creole 2 Geaux, Ohio City Pasta, Taste of Greece, Winston’s Coffee & Waffles and Yellow Brick Pizza, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH
Winchester Star

Cook Out opening soon in Winchester; fast-food restaurant actively hiring

WINCHESTER — A Cook Out restaurant is opening at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road. The North Carolina-based fast-food chain, which has 300 locations, is known for its low prices and high quality. The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, chicken sandwiches and a variety of milkshakes. The Winchester Cook...
WINCHESTER, VA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox44news.com

Gordon Ramsay’s company moving to Texas

Celebrity Chef and FOX mainstay Gordon Ramsay is coming to Texas. Well, at least his company headquarters. According to reports, Ramsay is relocating from Los Angeles to Las Colinas, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Ramsay has hired a team of business people and chefs to expand his restaurant empire across North America. He plans to open 18 restaurants in cities like Boston, Miami, and Chicago, as well as expanding in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Next Level Chef’: Fox Plots Global Production Hub For Gordon Ramsay’s Multi-Tiered Cooking Competition

Fox has high hopes for its multi-tiered cooking competition Next Level Chef and this includes a global rollout of the format. The show comes from judge and exec producer Gordon Ramsay, whose Fox-backed Studio Ramsay produces with Fox Alternative Entertainment. It debuts on Sunday January 2. During a virtual press tour, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, said that he hopes to build a global production hub for global adaptations of the format. “We allow the guys, first and foremost, to be creative to create a great television show. In this case, working with Studio Ramsay, we also have a...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay's alternative Christmas dessert

Christmas pudding – it's a bit like marmite. You either love it or you hate it. For those who aren't keen on the traditional dessert, Gordon Ramsay has suggested a truly mouthwatering recipe for our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon. The straight-talking chef suggests whipping up his...
RECIPES
Mashed

TikTok Is Loving Gordon Ramsay's Reaction To This Recipe Disaster

Though celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his critical eye and sharp tongue in the kitchen, many TikTok users agreed with his criticism in one of his most recent #ramsayreacts videos. According to Today, Ramsay started this series as a way to make lighthearted jabs at people's culinary creations on the popular social media app. Previous entries included donut bread and beef Wellington cake. However, this recipe for what appears to be a holiday loaf definitely didn't take just the "Hell's Kitchen" host by surprise.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Instagram Is Divided On Gordon Ramsay's 'Delicious Lunch'

"Hell's Kitchen" host, celebrity chef, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay seriously knows his way around the kitchen. He has turned scrambled eggs into an artform, perfected a wild mushroom risotto, and elevated broccoli soup with a touch of goat cheese, per TheRecipe. The chef also knows what it takes to make a refined, show-stopping tasting menu. Some of his own restaurants have featured this style of meal, and reviewers have applauded the presentation and flavors of small-bite items like Ramsay's "75% Grand Cru chocolate dessert with madeira, coffee and cocoa nibs" or the "Blue Grey beef from Cumbria with the black garlic and leek" (via No Mean Feast).
CELEBRITIES

