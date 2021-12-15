ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s where you can get gas for $2.68 in Colorado, plus 9 other low prices across the state

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it time to head to the pump and fill up your gas tank? Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA , the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.36 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.31.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.68.

As of Wednesday at 7:20 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Murphy Express – Littleton: $2.68
  2. Mobil – Littleton: $2.69
  3. Phillips 66 -Fort Lupton: $2.69
  4. Exxon- Littleton: $2.69
  5. Costco – Littleton: $2.69
  6. Circle K – Littleton: $2.69
  7. Costco – Sheridan: $2.69
  8. Costco – Arvada: $2.71
  9. Circle K – Fort Lupton: $2.72
  10. Costco – Superior: $2.74

We will bring you the lowest gas prices in Colorado every Wednesday.

