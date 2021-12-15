ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

2022 Employee benefits & workplace predictions: A mental health revolution

By Emily Payne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18-plus months of talking about stress, burnout, isolation and mental health, in 2022, we can expect to hear… more about stress, burnout, isolation...

Thrive Global

Top Benefits of Ergonomics at Workplace

Ergonomics in the workplace is about creating environments that are designed to meet the requirements of the user. Ergonomics is about keeping the working environment comfortable for workers as well as increasing productivity and efficiency.​. It’s a difficult task to manage today’s workplace as companies must keep making adjustments to...
TechRepublic

Why employee mental health is a "non-negotiable, must-have" discussion

A host of new platforms are helping gauge and monitor employee wellbeing. Here's how managers can use these tools and encourage open and honest dialog about mental health at work. The verdict is not out on how our new work-from-home world, officially ushered in during the global pandemic, will affect...
MySanAntonio

2022 Workplace Trends and Why Employee Experience Matters

This year showed a ray of hope to businesses and professionals suffering from the Covid crisis. Organizations started to get back on track, and employees could work on-site again. It was the year of resurgence and recovery. We saw a rise in new technology adoption and advanced tools to facilitate remote working. As a result, businesses across the board became well-versed in several modern approaches to work.
technologynetworks.com

Three Factors Could Predict Mental Health With 90% Accuracy

The causes of psychiatric disorders are poorly understood. Now, in work led by researchers at McGill University, there is evidence that a wide range of early onset psychiatric problems (from depression, anxiety and addictions to dyslexia, bulimia, and ADHD) may be largely due to the combination of just three factors. The first is biological—in the form of individual variability in the brain’s dopamine reward pathway. The second is social—and points to the important role of early childhood neglect or abuse. And the third is psychological—and relates to temperament, and particularly to tendencies toward impulsivity and difficulty controlling emotions. These findings have implications for understanding both the causes of a wide range of psychiatric disorders and the features worth targeting in early intervention efforts.
kingsvillerecord.com

Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits

Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs. (Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
worth.com

Understanding the Mental Health Continuum and Its Relevance in the Workplace

Even before the pandemic, there was a growing divide between the demand for mental health care and the existing system to support it. Fast forward nearly two years later, and we’re dealing with a tidal wave of increasing mental health challenges. Organizations everywhere are rising to the challenge, but they’re not quite there yet.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

5 Ways Companies Are Supporting Employee Mental Health Amid COVID-19

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Supporting employee mental health and wellbeing is...
hrexecutive.com

How to support employees’ mental health during the holiday season

After nearly two years of the ongoing pandemic, employee stress and mental health issues are on the rise. Now comes another complication for many workers: stress surrounding end-of-year and holiday planning. “The holidays are one of the busiest and most expensive times of the year for most employees,” says Leslie...
benefitspro.com

The Great Resignation is here: How to cultivate loyalty with family-focused benefits

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, millions of Americans are quitting their jobs as a result of burnout and dissatisfaction with their current companies, and employers are struggling to attract and retain top talent amidst “The Great Resignation.” People are seeking out new positions that allow for more flexibility, more perks, and even better benefits.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mental health fundraiser supports REPS, employee wellness

More than 1,300 people dined in or stopped by to donate during the Keepin’ Casey Cookin’ mental health awareness fundraiser hosted at the seven Rex’s Family of Restaurants locations Saturday. “I’m very grateful that we had a whole day that was committed to this cause, because it...
MedCity News

How to build “cultural resilience” that prioritizes employees’ mental health

Employers are increasingly more involved in decisions around personal and professional fulfillment, and not always in a positive way. The “Great Resignation” demonstrated that millions of Americans often think about changing jobs or careers to reach personal goals. That means employers must reexamine ways their organizations can provide the right balance of role, work environment, and culture fit to attract and retain employees.
Benzinga

Psychedelic Therapy Is Poised To Create A Revolution In Mental Health: Can VR Accelerate It?

Legal psychedelic medicine is poised to soon disrupt the multibillion-dollar mental health field. Treatments being trialed today in clinical settings using substances like psilocybin-containing mushrooms will soon offer legal alternatives to the more than 50 percent of patients receiving therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD) who do not respond to approved depression medications.
atlantanews.net

US retail chain cancels health benefits for unvaccinated employees

American grocery chain Kroger will remove paid health benefits and charge a health insurance surcharge next year to employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to convince people to get the shots. From January 1, unvaccinated Kroger employees will no longer be eligible for two weeks of...
benefitspro.com

Employer-sponsored health insurance costs rose 6.3% in 2021

The average per-employee cost of employer-sponsored health insurance jumped 6.3% in 2021 — reaching $14,542 — as employees and their families resumed care after avoiding it in 2020 due to the pandemic. That’s according to Mercer’s 2021 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans, which included 1,745 public and private employers of varying sizes.
benefitspro.com

3 steps to choosing the right EAP for your organization

An employee assistance program (EAP) is an important part of your employee benefits package, but choosing the right EAP isn’t easy. These programs, originally designed to provide short-term administrative support and mental health care for employees in crisis, are still often pigeonholed as an emergency service even though the industry has undergone big changes over the last decade.
thekatynews.com

Benefits of Running Constantly For Physical and Mental Health:

Any form of physical exercise is important; be it running, cycling, swimming, yoga, etc. But as per the research, there are plenty of people who resort to running as a form of physical exercise as compared to the other forms, and there are plenty of reasons for the same. Also, with the help of Online running , it becomes rather easier to stay consistent and stay motivated. Running is also one of those exercises which involve no equipment and is also less time-consuming and not a costly affair.
