As the shortage of artificial Christmas trees continues this year, people across the United States are depending on North Carolina farmers for some holiday cheer. The state is one of the top five producers of live Christmas trees in the nation, according to a report from apartmentguide.com. In 2017, North Carolina ranked second, harvesting 3.7 million trees across almost 36,000 acres. That's about 28 percent of all trees produced in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO