What do you think would happen if you mixed the Dogecoin meme with lots of Rambo-like weapons? It would probably look like Metal Dogs. Metal Dogs, a new game from Kadokawa and 24Frame that has an odd and bizarre blend of components, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 in Japan. Despite the lack of a definite console release date for the US market, the game is now available on Steam Early Access in North America and Europe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO