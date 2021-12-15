ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part IV

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web and provide...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
singularityhub.com

This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through December 11)

“DeepMind’s main [new] result is an AI with a twist: it’s enhanced with an external memory in the form of a vast database containing passages of text, which it uses as a kind of cheat sheet when generating new sentences. Called RETRO (for ‘Retrieval-Enhanced Transformer’), the AI matches the performance of neural networks 25 times its size, cutting the time and cost needed to train very large models.”
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Albums#Best Film#Psych#The Quietus
avantmusicnews.com

Audion Magazine Relaunch

Source: Audion Magazine. We are admittedly late to the game on this one, but long-running (1986-2013) experimental magazine Audio was relaunched last year and has since published 8 new issues. It is now download-only and available via Bandcamp. A unique voice, exploring adventurous music that others ignore! Audion Magazine (established...
BEAUTY & FASHION
avantmusicnews.com

The Residents Celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a Visual History Book

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the legendary experimental music and art collective The Residents, the group is releasing their first fully authorized visual history book, The Residents: A Sight for Sore Eyes, Vol. 1. Published by Melodic Virtue, the book contains rare and unseen photos, artwork, and other ephemera. Aaron Tanner, the book’s author, has been given unprecedented access to The Cryptic Corporation’s archives to create a limited edition coffee table book covering everything from their beginnings in San Mateo, up to The Mole Show.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Two New Releases From Cyclic Law – Ashtoreth and Saáadon

Long-time label Cyclic Law specializes in dark ambient, drone, and ritual music. They have recently released two new albums with moods that are appropriate for the coming Winter season. Ashtoreth is Belgian Peter Verwimp, and this release is a follow-up to 2019’s Rites I & II. Here, Verwimp uses overlapping...
ROCK MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Touching Extremes Reviews

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO – Musica Per Insiemi. Blacksweat There must be a method to Giovanni Di Domenico‘s creative fecundity, although I have yet to understand which. This gentleman’s intermittent hyperactivity might perplex those not keeping the pace with his numerous solo and collaborative projects across divergent fields. However, very rarely Di Domenico’s output falls below the absolutely decent-to-excellent level. Among the handful …
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
avantmusicnews.com

New Zappa Book to Be Published in New Year

Two decades of conversations between Frank Zappa and Dutch musician, composer, producer, and radio personality and Zappa expert Co De Kloet are to be published in a brand new book, Frank And Co: Conversations With Frank Zappa 1977-1993, which is to be published by Jawbone Press on February 25.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

For Jazz Musicians in 2021, Two Was the Magic Number

Throughout 2021, I often got the most out of records made by duos, which allowed me to hear musicians not just collaborating but conversing directly. It likely wasn’t just the pandemic that brought me there, or that led to so many great duet recordings this year: We’ve been tunneling toward mutually assured isolation for a long time, embracing a digital existence that has reorganized, among other things, how we talk to each other and how we make music.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

2022 Vision Festival to Take Place June 21-26 and Celebrates Wadada Leo Smith

Arts for Art will present the 26th VISION Festival at Roulette, from June 21 through June 25, and the festival finale will once again take place outdoors at The Clemente on June 26. It is with great excitement that we announce that trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, Wadada Leo Smith will receive the Vision Festival’s annual Lifetime Achievement Award on June 21, 2022. Mr. Smith joins a venerable pantheon of FreeJazz pioneers in receiving the Vision Festival Lifetime Achievement Award including Amina Claudine Myers, Andrew Cyrille, Peter Brotzmann, Henry Grimes, Milford Graves, and Sam Rivers. On this special occasion, Mr. Smith will present new work for the opening night of the festival. His performance at Vision will serve to punctuate a remarkable milestone, 80 years, in a career full of enough achievements for several lifetimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
avantmusicnews.com

Midira Records New and Coming Releases

“Nalepa” features two studio sessions, played by Nadja and Aidan Baker at Funkhaus Berlin. Nadja got joined by drummer Ángela Muñoz Martínez (Hypnodrone Ensemble) and the result of this drone doom trio is an unbending monster. Weeks later Aidan Baker recorded a solo set, using guitar, bass and drums to create a dynamic ambient album.
ROCK MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

1990s Free Jazz Overview

The loft jazz era lasted from the late ’70s to the early ’80s, but by 1983, avant-garde jazz was in dire straits in the US. Artists like Arthur Blythe, Anthony Braxton, Tim Berne and Henry Threadgill, all of whom had been signed to majors, were dropped; others, like Cecil Taylor and Ornette Coleman, released their work on European labels (as did Braxton, since no one imprint could keep up with his output). Were it not for the Italians and Germans, releasing the music on Black Saint, Soul Note, ECM and MPS, avant-garde jazz might have died out completely in the ’80s.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Ava Mendoza – New Spells (2021; Relative pitch / Astral Spirits)

Guitarist Ava Mendoza has had a busy 2021, recording with William Parker, Matt Mitchell and Kate Gentile, and releasing a stellar quartet album with gabby fluke-mogul, Matteo Liberatore, and Joanna Mattrey. She also performed live as the situation allowed. While active for over a decade, 2021 was a breakout year for her, in terms of both musical accomplishment and recognition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Taste Test: Like His Songs, Bob Dylan’s New Bourbon Is Deceptively Complex

What more is there to say about the world of celebrity-backed spirits brands? Not much at this point, so maybe it’s worth looking at each one individually instead of as a group. There are certainly a few that are clear attempts at quick cash grabs, while others are likely a passion project, or at least a passing-interest endeavor. Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand seems to fall into the latter category. After all, it’s not like Dylan needs the money, and if you believe the marketing he’s actually something of a whiskey connoisseur. Regardless, the team behind the brand certainly...
DRINKS
Variety

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok. Inspired by the poetic dialogue and fantastical world of the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” Barlow says she began writing songs from the main character’s perspective. The first tease, “Daphne’s Song,” was posted to TikTok after the series debuted. A simple...
TV & VIDEOS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Popular Christmas Song In New York State

There are a ton of things that we can't agree on around the Holidays. When to put up the tree and lights. Politics. Christmas music. Just to name a few. It also seems that when it comes to what time is best to start playing Christmas Music, the topic is up for debate. According to a recent survey by FinanceBuzz, 50.06% of Americans say that you should start listening to Christmas music after Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

From KISS Merch to Metal Mugs, Here’s Where to Find Unique Music Gifts Online

As the holiday season draws closer, the ever-looming reality of fulfilling wish lists and gift requests is upon us. With the anxiety-inducing news about supply chain delays, combined with the social pressure to provide the perfect present, it feels like every day you’re not gift-hunting, you should be. But trust us when we say it doesn’t have to be this way. We love a good one-stop shop when it comes to getting every gift you’ll need, including for the music-lovers in your life. Especially now that their favorite concert merch might be rarer and more expensive than ever thanks to pandemic-related...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy