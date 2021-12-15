2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part IV

What more is there to say about the world of celebrity-backed spirits brands? Not much at this point, so maybe it’s worth looking at each one individually instead of as a group. There are certainly a few that are clear attempts at quick cash grabs, while others are likely a passion project, or at least a passing-interest endeavor. Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand seems to fall into the latter category. After all, it’s not like Dylan needs the money, and if you believe the marketing he’s actually something of a whiskey connoisseur. Regardless, the team behind the brand certainly...

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO