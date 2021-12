AUSTIN, Texas — Changes are happening in Austin's school district. The Austin ISD Board of Trustees met Thursday night to vote on several different items. The board approved an agreement with Education Austin to help address the district's substitute shortage by utilizing existing teachers. Two groups can volunteer to substitute: teachers who have an extra planning break during their school day and special education teacher assistants who work with a full class of students.

