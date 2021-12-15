ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tributes flood in for Cornish comedian Jethro, who has died after contracting Covid

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OneN4_0dNTpryW00

Comedian Geoffrey ‘Jethro’ Rowe has died at the age of 73 after falling ill with Covid-19, his family have confirmed.

The Cornish entertainer, known for his appearances on The Des O’Connor Show, passed away on Tuesday.

In a post on Jethro’s official Facebook page, the family wrote: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.

“Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much-loved grandchildren.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.

“We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him,” the message concludes.

Comedians such as Dawn French and Richard Herring are among those who have paid tribute, while others referenced popular jokes from the star – including a certain train which doesn’t stop at Cambourne on Wednesdays:

Jethro announced his retirement from performing last year, saying in a statement it’s “been a hard decision” but “my memory has made it easier for me”.

“A great big thank you to everyone that has come to see me over the last 50 years. I’m sure I enjoyed you’re [sic] company more than you enjoyed mine,” he said.

