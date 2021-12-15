ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Other Voices: Give the gift of sober driving this holiday season

By South Platte Sentinel
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people associate December with the holidays, but it is also Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month. The two actually go hand-in-hand, as many people celebrate at holiday festivities with alcoholic drinks and many people travel by car to visit family this time of year, which is why we want to...

