Dancing with Myself: NBC Partners with Shakira for High-Energy Dance Challenge Series

 4 days ago

Dancing with Myself is headed to NBC. The new dance challenge series will feature singer/songwriter Shakira as host and one of the judges. Each week, people from different walks of life will take part in high-energy dance challenges for a judging panel and a live audience. The studio audience will decide...

EXCLUSIVE: Waka waka… Shakira is fronting a new dance competition format for NBC. The network has ordered Dancing with Myself, inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media sites such as TikTok. The international pop star, who has sold more than 300 million albums and went viral last year with her Girl Like Me dances, is to star and executive produce the series. It comes from Irwin Entertainment, the production company run by former A Little Late With Lilly Singh showrunner John Irwin, and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The series is the latest dance competition series for...
NBC and Shakira are teaming up for a dance competition show called Dancing With Myself that’s inspired by viral TikTok dance crazes—like the ones Shakira inspired with the “Girl Like Me” video last year, with the Black Eyed Peas (a video that was inexplicably inspired by anime classic Akira).
US broadcast network NBC is joining forces with LA prodco Irwin Entertainment and singer Shakira for dance challenge series Dancing With Myself. The competition show will feature new dancers every week, isolated in their own pods, who have to learn a routine and then perform it with their own unique twist for a live audience.
NBC is going back into the world of dancing reality TV after canceling Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance earlier this year. In Dancing with Myself, created by former A Little Late With Lilly Singh showrunner John Irwin, a group of dancers will compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. "Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience," according to Deadline. "As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize." Dancing with Myself is expected to help fill the void left by Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”
