As consumer demand soared in 2021, the supply chain crisis caused big challenges for vendors and retailers — particularly smaller players. Now after a year of intense focus on sourcing and supply chain operations, executives sound off on how the situation will evolve in 2022. Dick Johnson, chairman and CEO, Foot Locker “I think the supply chain situation will improve. Crisis is a strong, strong word, and the disruption that we’ve felt has been caused by a lot of different things, but I think the supply chain situation will certainly improve. There will be lumpiness in the process while it does improve, but...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO