FHP: One person killed in early morning crash in Osceola County

FHP: One person killed in early morning crash in Oscoela County (WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and three others were injured in an early morning crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. along US-192 and Nova Road.

According to troopers a Dodge Neon was eastbound on US-192 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Nova Road and was hit by a Honda driving westbound.

The 27-year-old male who was a passenger in the Neon was killed.

Three other people injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WFTV