ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

FHP: One person killed in early morning crash in Osceola County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brAOV_0dNTonMx00
FHP: One person killed in early morning crash in Oscoela County (WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and three others were injured in an early morning crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. along US-192 and Nova Road.

According to troopers a Dodge Neon was eastbound on US-192 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Nova Road and was hit by a Honda driving westbound.

The 27-year-old male who was a passenger in the Neon was killed.

Three other people injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

WFTV

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

FHP: Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after they were hit by a car near Cocoa Sunday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. along West King Street and Clearlake Road. According to troopers an elderly woman was crossing West King Street...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Wisconsin woman dies after saving 4-year-old son from dog attack

BOWLER, Wis. — A Wisconsin mother died Thursday, eight days after the family’s pit bull attacked her 4-year-old son, and she intervened. According to authorities, Heather Pingel, 35, lost both her arms following the Dec. 8 animal attack and never recovered from her extensive injuries, WSAW reported. Shannon...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Indiana police discover body at bottom of 20-foot hole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police in Indiana discovered a body at the bottom of a 20-foot hole in Terre Haute, authorities said. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the body was found at the bottom of what was believed to be an old well, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy