AMHERST, Mass. – The Manning College of Information & Computer Sciences (CICS) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently announced that it has received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to help expand access to high-quality data-science careers and research pathways for low-income, academically strong students. The program, Boosting Access to Data Science Scholars, which will run for six years and is led by Michelle Trim, associate director of the informatics program and senior teaching faculty at UMass Amherst, will fund 40 students for the duration of their UMass studies, significantly lowering the financial bar that blocks the path of too many.

AMHERST, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO