Greensburg man scammed church out of money, police said

Metro Creative

A Greensburg man is accused of taking money from a church and a grocery store when cashing a check from a second church, according to police.

Anthony Lawrence McGeachy, 46, of Greensburg, is charged with theft and bad checks in two cases.

“We understand that this time of year, there are genuine people that need help,” said Police Capt. Shawn Denning while warning churches to beware of those who have ulterior motives when looking for assistance.

Officials at First Church of God on South Pennsylvania Avenue reported earlier this month that in October, McGeachy approached them and asked for $350 to “get his affairs in order,” according to a criminal complaint.

Denning said McGeachy claimed to be from a congregation in Ohio. A deacon provided McGeachy with an additional $150, according to the complaint.

Church officials were unsuccessful in contacting him to have the money repaid, police said.

On Friday, Greensburg officers were called to Shop ‘n Save for a report that McGeachy cashed a $126 check from First Presbyterian Church on South Main Street on Nov. 17. Five days later, the store received notice that the check was deposited remotely just before it was cashed, according to a complaint.

Denning advised church officials to take a step back and consider someone’s story before agreeing to help, in an effort to avoid becoming a victim. The charges were sent to McGeachy by summons. A March preliminary hearing is set.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court papers and could not be reached.

McGeachy was arrested Nov. 10 in a fraud case filed by the state attorney general’s office in connection with a 2020 incident in Lawrence County, according to online court records. News accounts indicate he is accused of receiving $39,000 for a false insurance claim. He has a February preliminary hearing set and is free on nonmonetary bail.

He previously was sentenced to 27 to 54 months in a state prison in connection with a 2013 shooting in New Castle, according to online court records and news accounts.