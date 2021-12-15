Bladen’s teacher shortage sends counselors into classrooms; district-wide problem discussed at board meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education on Monday listened to concerns about a shortage of counselors in the school district in largely the primary and middle schools and agreed to look into the situation during its regular monthly meeting.

Liz Cox, a counselor at East Bladen High School, addressed board members during the citizen participation portion of the agenda.

“Elementary and middle school counselors are being used to teach classes so teachers can have planning periods,” Cox read from prepared notes. “This is not an appropriate nor professional use of support professionals. We currently have an outstanding group of knowledgeable, energetic school counselors that we do not need to lose to other districts.”

Cox said she and fellow East Bladen school counselor Donell Goins continue to find students on the high school level whose academic struggles were neglected as they advanced through their studies.

She said they agree that counselors should be allowed just to do their jobs or the system needs to hire additional counselors.

“It’s definitely a widespread issue,” Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

Some of the schools, he noted, share counselors.

In the past, Cox and Goins have reported to the board that due to the influx of new students at their school, class sizes are larger and closing learning gaps is almost impossible.

“We brought our concerns to your attention numerous times regarding services to students who are struggling academically,” Cox said. “For many months, Dr. Atkinson has spoken about funding to increase the number of school counselors, social workers and nurses in our district.”

The state rule calls for a ratio of one school counselor per 250 students.

Bladen County Schools currently employs 12 counselors to work with an overall 3,822 students, according to Atkinson. That averages out to one counselor per 318.5 students in the district.

Atkinson told board members that the county did not get an increase from the state in its counselor allotment. Instead, the state opted to put a psychologist on staff.

“We have to have funding,” board member Dennis Edwards said.

“We know we’re underfunded,” Atkinson added. “We’re fighting this battle. We need these support systems.”

Goins then spoke, saying the district was out of compliance. He urged the board to assist with the problem involving a shortage of counselors.

Someone from the audience said the shortage is mostly at the elementary and middle schools.

Vinston Rozier, who earlier in the meeting was voted to become the new chairman of the board, asked if the shortage and the requirement for counselors to be pulled from their customary duties to teach so that the teachers could have a planning period were the reasons why Bladen County could not retain those specialized employees.

“Yes,” replied Michelle Hunt, a counselor at Elizabethtown Primary School.

“We need to look at this,” Rozier said. “We have a need.”

In other business, board members voted 5-4 to continue to implement an optional face mask covering policy over the next month.

Face masks were last required in October.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the board is required by state law to vote on the policy regarding face coverings each month. That policy comes with two options: Option A is mandatory face coverings for students and staff; option B is optional face coverings for students and staff.

Under the optional policy, students would still be required to wear a mask on the bus while it would be optional throughout the school.

When board member Glenn McKoy asked district lead nurse Susan Lanier what she would recommend, she said, “My recommendation would be to go back to option A.”

Most, if not all, members who voted for the optional policy were not wearing face coverings during the meeting.

The board will revisit the policy in January.

Also from the meeting:

• Besides selecting Rozier as the board of education chairman, members voted Tim Benton as vice chairman.

Their new duties were immediate.

• The board also voted unanimously to approve a low bid of $174,300 for a new Clarkton School of Discovery gym roof, a $108,250 low bid for a Clarkton School of Discovery media center roof, and a low bid of $69,000 for the installation of an HVAC unit at the Elizabethtown Primary School.