When heart arrhythmias are serious: What to watch

(WYTV) – A heart arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat. The electrical signals that tell the heart when to beat and pump blood aren’t working right.

Some heart arrhythmias can be harmless, some just bothersome, and some will kill you.

What do you watch for? What are the red flags that warn you that you’re in trouble?

Dr. Elijah Behr, of the Mayo Clinic, detailed when you should go for treatment right away.

“If a symptom is serious — so a sudden collapse or loss of consciousness — that’s immediate attendance to an emergency department. Likewise, if one’s having palpitations — so the heart racing away unexpectedly — and associated dizziness, lightheadedness, another reason to go to the emergency department straight away,” Behr said.



Chest pain is an obvious sign you may need emergency care, and some heart palpitation symptoms may be less.

