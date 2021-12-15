ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It

By Dana George
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and...

Comments / 92

Teddy Wallen
4d ago

What good is roads and airports if you can’t afford to go anywhere you all talking about fixing this but the people needs it more and you all say people on social security gets a 5.9 percent more what good is it when the bills go up past what you get

Reply(4)
32
Judy Huit
4d ago

why is it that the news keeps bringing up stimulus checks to people, giving them hope when in reality there is states that don't have.any stimulus money to give out, and seniors and disable people are not getting the cola amount they are promised, retired people are getting.only 10 dollars added to their checks, others are getting 28 dollars. I would like to know why the government say 5.9% which totals to 92 or 95 dollars is the cola amount. why does the gov. lie?.

Reply(2)
23
Indio No Se Deja
4d ago

What’s about the people who get ssi that’s the only income that my mother have and right now she’s with a oxygen machine and her daughter and her payee and I got her the Direct express card and her payee my name is Angela morales she need it and she suffering because she’s sick 😷 joe Biden the promise that’s you said you was going to help the American people you don’t do it what round

Reply(4)
15
