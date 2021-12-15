Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It
By Dana George
For some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and...
Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
There's still more relief money to go around it -- but who will get it?. Congress has approved around $4.5 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds to date. Of that, $500 billion remains unspent. How will it be used?. At this point, the U.S. economy has recovered from much of the...
While some escaped the pandemic financially unscathed, others have not been so fortunate. For some, the financial fallout from the pandemic continues. The first two stimulus checks alone helped lift 11.7 million Americans out of poverty. More help is needed. While the dream of additional stimulus checks has been declared...
Fears of poverty grow as there is no sign of new stimulus checks and the final Expanded Child Tax Credit payment hitting bank accounts this past week. ibtimes.com reports that the growing inaction by Congress will ultimately put several more US families below the poverty line. In addition, surging inflation...
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
AMERICANS receive a lot of junk mail but come the new year be on the lookout for some important pieces of mail from the IRS. A TikTok influencer outlined exactly what you can expect starting in January 2022. Duke Alexander Moore, known as @dukelovestaxes on TikTok, has more than 3.2million...
Unless additional funding is provided, the final round of child tax credits will be distributed to bank accounts on Wednesday. The White House said a fourth stimulus check would be up to Congress as Biden is focused on his $1.8 trillion families plan. The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025, which analysts estimate could essentially halve child poverty.
As 2021 draws to a close, one of the signature domestic achievements of President Biden’s first term of office is still casting a long shadow. And will continue to do so well into 2022. We’re referring, of course, to the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” Biden’s stimulus package that was responsible for more than half a dozen stimulus payments over the course of this year. It led to at least $15 billion in stimulus relief every month since July. And it’s also responsible for a new stimulus check coming next week.
Households that welcomed a new family member in 2021 may be eligible for an additional stimulus payment the following year. In the aftermath of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the government is still striving to offer assistance to a chosen set of Americans. There might be another stimulus check that awaits...
President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan has been passed by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it will be considered by the higher body. A fourth countrywide stimulus check is one element absent from the "care economy" ideas. The...
Thousands of selected Americans around the United States have received stimulus checks worth up to $3,000 only days before Christmas. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, Under Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Higher Education Emergency Assistance Fund provided about $40 billion in pandemic relief to students and institutions. Stimulus checks have been sent to students by colleges as a means of assisting them in meeting their financial obligations.
Americans struggling and in need of benefits may see them even quicker under a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden. The order makes the IRS return calls to Americans instead of forcing them to remain on hold. It also creates a new tool for those seeking Social Security...
The governments are determined for Americans to start saving for retirement that it will pay them to do it. Here’s how to get up to $2,000 in free money thanks to an underutilized tax advantage known as the saver’s credit. The Saver’s Credit. The saver’s credit is...
This year more than 50% of the older workforce has elected to retire, especially amid worries about the neverending pandemic. For others, having an affordable retirement is outside of their reach and the one monthly check that they do receive is a lifeline.
Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
