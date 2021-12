A woman is suing Disney Parks & Resorts after allegedly being electrocuted in her hotel room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in September 2018. Courtney Randall says that on September 9, 2018, her family noticed that the electrical outlets in their room were protruding from the wall and did not work. They notified Cast Members and were told that someone would attend to the issue that day. On September 10, 2018, Randall attempted to use an outlet and was electrocuted.

