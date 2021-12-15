ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Overturned Semi On I-55 Carrying Food

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid traffic on northbound I-55 from Caton Farm Road and...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Overturned semi reportedly stalls traffic outside of Marceline

MARCELINE — KMZU Listeners reported an overturned semi on East 36-Highway, just east of Marceline around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Traffic is said to be backed up approximately two to three miles. A wrecker and law enforcement are on the scene. Drivers may want to avoid the area as emergency responders continue to work the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
MARCELINE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after semi overturns

HOLT COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Volvo semi driven by Clifton D. Highfill, 59, Odessa, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Mound City. Wind blew the semi...
MISSOURI STATE
WLWT 5

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-75 at Lytle Tunnel for 8+ hours

CINCINNATI — All lanes of Interstate 71 have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer snarled overnight traffic for hours. The crash initially happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the Lytle Tunnel. Officials on the scene said only minor injuries were reported. But...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Caton
WAFF

Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the hazardous materials team responded at about 6 a.m. Saturday morning after semi-truck carrying fuel overturned on Winchester Road between Ollie Howard Road and Hillsboro Circle.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WATE

Overturned semi-truck closes road in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned semi-truck has forced Hotchkiss Valley Road to close Tuesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says the closure is at the intersection of Happy Hollow Road. The public should expect detours and delays if traveling in this area...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
NBC Connecticut

I-95 North in Fairfield Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturns

Interstate 95 north in Fairfield has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned and caused delays on Monday morning. Firefighters were called to a crash with reported injuries involving a rolled over tractor-trailer on I-95 north between exits 19 and 21 shortly before 5 a.m. The right and center lanes were closed...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WKRC

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-71 all night

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An overturned tractor-trailer had I-71 northbound shut down just before the Lytle Tunnel all night and into the morning rush hour. The driver crashed before 11 p.m. Wednesday. It took hours to get the truck righted so it could be towed away. The driver suffered only minor...
CINCINNATI, OH
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Homer, CA: Overturned semi truck crash along westbound 40 just east of Water Road.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and Sam Bernardino County Fire District (Information):. Homer, California: Overturned semi truck crash occurred along westbound 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at around 5:07 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. California Highway Patrol initially reported semi truck overturned, is off...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KKTV

Overturned semi truck shuts down lanes on I-25

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - An overturned semi closed both northbound lanes of I-25 for almost two hours this afternoon. The cause of the crash has yet to be identified. The driver was taken to the hospital but the crash was not fatal. Around 3:30 this afternoon crews used a tow...
PUEBLO, CO
Observer

Semi hauling beer overturns in south county

No injuries were reported after a semi tractor-trailer hauling more than 40,000 pounds of beer products overturned early Tuesday. Kennedy and Falconer volunteer firefighters were among many agencies that ultimately responded to the rollover, which was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Quaint and Clay Pond roads in the town of Poland. The semi was reported to be carrying beer in various forms — including bottles and kegs — connected to a local brewery when it overturned onto its driver’s side when attempting to make a turn.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy