Overturned Semi On I-55 Carrying Food

No injuries were reported after a semi tractor-trailer hauling more than 40,000 pounds of beer products overturned early Tuesday. Kennedy and Falconer volunteer firefighters were among many agencies that ultimately responded to the rollover, which was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Quaint and Clay Pond roads in the town of Poland. The semi was reported to be carrying beer in various forms — including bottles and kegs — connected to a local brewery when it overturned onto its driver’s side when attempting to make a turn.
