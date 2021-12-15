Overturned Semi On I-55 Carrying Food

MARCELINE — KMZU Listeners reported an overturned semi on East 36-Highway, just east of Marceline around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Traffic is said to be backed up approximately two to three miles. A wrecker and law enforcement are on the scene. Drivers may want to avoid the area as emergency responders continue to work the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

