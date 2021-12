Britney Spears’ father received a loan of at least $40,000 from a firm he later put in charge of his daughter’s business affairs, according to an investigation from The New York Times. The loan, made by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, was made less than a month before Jamie Spears filed to have Britney placed under a conservatorship in 2008. After the conservatorship was approved, Spears, who had been cash-strapped and struggling with alcoholism, sent Britney on tour. Tri Star and owner Louise M. Taylor were hired to run her estate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO