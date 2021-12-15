ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada advises against international travel amid Omicron threat

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's government implored residents on Wednesday not to leave the country as provinces ramp up vaccinations to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, even as efforts to head off a COVID-19 wave are complicated by public fatigue over the pandemic. COVID-19 case numbers are increasing, with...

