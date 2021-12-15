ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion icon Chanel chooses Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of...

www.registercitizen.com

pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever’s Nair as CEO

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.” The news, announced Tuesday, made a huge splash in India, Nair’s birthplace, where Nair received scores of congratulations and compliments, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.” While Nair is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its fashion designs. Nair is due to step into her new role in January.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leena Nair
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Coco Chanel
Reuters

Fashion house Chanel hires Unilever consumer goods veteran as CEO

PARIS (Reuters) -French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, picking a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world’s biggest luxury goods groups. Nair’s career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
BUSINESS
