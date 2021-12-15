ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lowe's announces $13B buyback, issues FY22 guidance

By Gaurav Batavia
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its financial outlook webcast, the company reiterates its outlook for Full Year 2021 as previously released and issues FY22 guidance. Full Year 2021 Outlook (comparisons to full year 2020) Total sales of approximately $95 billion ($95.66B consensus), representing approximately 33% comparable sales growth on a two-year basis....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

EnLink Midstream raises quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.1125, announces buyback

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) declares $0.1125/share quarterly dividend, 19.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.0938. The dividend will begin with the fourth quarter 2021 distribution. The board has also reauthorized common unit repurchase program and reset the amount available for repurchases of outstanding common units at up to $100 million effective...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Blade Air Mobility reports Q4 results

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE): Q4 Net loss of $9.2M versus $0.7 million in the 2020 prior year period and $1.6M in the 2019 period. Revenue of $20.31M (+144.4% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA decreased to -$3.2M in the September 2021 quarter from -$0.4M in 2020 and -$1.5M in 2019. “Blade's growth versus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Dover Corporation is upgraded at Wells Fargo after M&A deals improve profile

Wells Fargo upgrades Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to a Equal Weight from Underweight after noting that the announced transactions by the company last week will contribute to solid earnings growth expectations in 2022. The firm thinks the larger deal sizes along with current balance sheet capacity leave upside bias to 2023 estimates on DOV.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Wake Forest Bancshares reports FY results

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCQB:WAKE): FY GAAP EPS of $1.13. The company’s loan loss allowance amounted to approximately 2.07% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021. Total assets of the company amounted to $110.48M at September 30, 2021. Total loans receivable and deposits outstanding at September 30, 2021 amounted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roic#Financial Outlook
Zacks.com

Lowe's (LOW) Issues FY22 View, Approves New Share Buyback Plan

LOW - Free Report) recently shared updates on fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 as well as announced a new share repurchase authorization. Management highlighted that LOW is focused on its Total Home Strategy, which targets productivity boost and enrichment of the integrated omni-channel shopping experience. These growth factors are likely to drive market share gains across both Lowe’s DIY and Pro categories.
INCOME TAX
perfumerflavorist.com

Inter Parfums Announces 2021 Sales Guidance Increase

Inter Parfums, Inc. has announced that in raising its 2021 guidance, looking for net sales to come in at a record $840 million, resulting in a net income of $2.45 per diluted share. The previous guidance looked for net sales of $810 million, leading to a net income of $2.35 per diluted share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marcellusdrilling.com

EQT Announces $1B Stock Buyback & $0.50 per Year Dividend

EQT Corporation yesterday announced that its board of directors has approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and has determined to reinstate its regular dividend (50 cents per share per year) starting in the first quarter of 2022. Why buy back shares of your own stock?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Navient announces new $1 billion share buyback authorization

Navient Corp. said Monday its board has approved a new $1 billion share buyback authorization. The new sum is on top of the roughly $150 million remaining on the student loan management company's existing authorization as of Sept. 30. Shares were up 1.9% premarket and have gained 112% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bristol Myers Squibb raises dividend by 10% to $0.54, announces $15B buyback

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declares $0.54/share quarterly dividend, 10.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.49. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 7; ex-div Jan. 6. The board also authorized the repurchase of an additional $15B of the company’s common stock, bringing the total outstanding share repurchase authorization to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock on early track for biggest 1-day gain in 20 years after earnings, buyback announcement

Shares of Oracle Corp. blasted 13.6% higher in premarket trading Friday, enough to propel them into record territory, in the wake of the database giant's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced a $10 billion stock repurchase program. If the stock's gain could hold through the close, it would be the biggest one-day rally since it shot up 16.4% on Sept. 24, 2001. No less than 11 of the 30 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Oracle have raised their stock price targets so far, boosting the average target to $101.55 from $93.07 at the end of November. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the earnings report and buyback announcement was "confirmatory" of further acceleration ahead. The stock, which is on track to open above its Oct. 22 record close of $98.25, has run up 37.2% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.3%.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

AeroVironment Plunges 27.5% on Q2 Revenue Miss, Lowers FY22 Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of defense contractor AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) closed 27.5% down on Tuesday after the company’s fiscal second-quarter revenues missed estimates, and it lowered its Fiscal Year 2022 guidance. Shares were trading 1.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market trading...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Resolute announces $100M buyback program

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100M or 10 M of the company's common shares. The transactions will be funded using the company's sources of liquidity. "Today's announcement follows recent completion of the share repurchase program announced in March 2020, under which we repurchased 11.5...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock forecast after announcing $15 billion buyback

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares on Thursday extended this week's gain after surging 2.5%. The stock is now up more than 10% this week. Bristol-Myers recently announced a stock buyback of $15 billion. On Monday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) shares gained 2.5%, extending this week’s gains to over 10%. The company recently...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Shawcor divests Shawcor Inspection Services for C$11.5M

Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF) has sold its Shawcor Inspection Services business to Superior Integrity for approximately C$11.5M. The SIS business, reported within the company’s Pipeline and Pipe Services segment, offers non-destructive testing services and related technologies to the US onshore pipeline market. It generated revenue of approximately C$38.4 million with a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Franklin BSP Realty Trust declares $0.285 dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) declares $0.285/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Oct. 18; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29. The company also paid $0.07 per share interim dividend prior to the completion of the merger with Capstead Mortgage Corporation. See FBRT Dividend Scorecard, Yield...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Verso takeover is called a negative for Graphic Packaging and WestRock

Wells Fargo warns that the acquisition of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) by BillerudKorsnas could clip the earnings potential for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK). Analyst Gabe Hajde: "Overall, we see the strategic reasoning behind the acquisition given its abundant/cost-effective fiber supply. We think BillerudKorsnas is planning its...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: COVID vaccine rally; BIIB cuts Alzheimer's prices; ARGX approval; DNUT guidance; NVO supply chain woes

Omicron once again dominated trading in Monday's pre-market action. Hope that a booster shot of the current COVID vaccines will fight the new strain of the virus gave a lift to Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Other drug-development headlines drew attention before the opening bell. Biogen...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Fiverr: Still Potential Downside Even After 40% Correction

Fiverr has been a clear beneficiary of the global pandemic as consumers have shifted to more freelance work than ever before. Fiverr (FVRR) has been a significantly beneficiary of the global pandemic, seeing the stock rise over 400% since the stock of 2020. However, 2021 has been a more difficult year with the stock pulling back over 40% as investors have been more cautious around significant COVID winners.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy