The price of crude oil retreated on Monday as investors reflected on the surging number of Omicron cases and measures to contain the variant. Brent, the global benchmark, declined to $70.65 while the West Texas Intermediate price fell to $67. Many countries are now taking measures to slow the spread of the virus. For example, Germany has announced plans that will place limits on UK travelers. In addition to testing requirements, UK travelers will need to quarantine for ten days. There are also calls for the UK government to add more restrictions as the number of cases jumped.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO