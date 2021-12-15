ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modest 0.3% November retail sales bump, optimism still high

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans slowed their spending from October to November but continued shopping ahead of the critical holiday season, brushing off rising prices and shortages. Retail sales rose a modest, seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November compared with the previous month when sales jumped 1.8%, the U.S....

Retail sales on pace for all-time record this holiday season

It's shaping up to be a busy holiday season at the Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, River Oaks Center, Porter's Vale, Highland Grove and other retail destinations in the Region. Strong November retail sales show this holiday season might break a new record in spite of the pandemic, supply...
BUSINESS
UK retailers enjoy strong sales growth in November

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales rose more strongly than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and an absence of lockdown restrictions that closed many stores a year earlier, official figures showed on Friday. Retail sales rose by 1.4% in November and were 4.7% higher than...
RETAIL
Retail sales accelerate in November as Christmas shoppers hit high street

UK retail sales picked up pace in November as shoppers hit the high street for early Christmas shopping and Black Friday, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 1.4% for the month, accelerating from a 0.8% increase in October.The reading was better than expected, with analysts having forecast that growth would remain steady at 0.8%.The ONS said sales volumes across the sector were now 7.2% higher than their pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.Our latest data show retail sales volumes rose by an estimated 1.4% in November 2021 compared with October 2021.This is...
RETAIL
Steps to Simplifying Checkout, November Retail Sales Slump

PayPal is relying on trust, choice, ease and fast approvals to streamline the online checkout process. Plus, a dip in department store and electronics purchases in November led to a surprisingly low increase in overall retail sales. Data:. 0.3%: Increase in overall retail sales from October 2021 to November 2021.
RETAIL
US home construction jumps 11.8% in November

New home construction in the U.S. jumped 11.8% in November with strong demand boosting builder confidence.The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October's home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate in November of 2020.Construction activity by region saw the biggest jump in the Northeast which rose 27.5%, followed by the South's 18.4% gain. Building in the West rose 5.1%, while activity in the Midwest declined 7.3%.
REAL ESTATE
Retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov. but shoppers show resilience

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected.
RETAIL
Retail sales pull back with modest increase as inflation hits consumer spending

Retail sales for the start of the holiday season saw a weaker than expected increase of 0.3% in November, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.8% estimate expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's revised 1.8% increase. The modest increase suggests that consumer spending may be...
BUSINESS
Gold prices stuck in neutral following 0.3% rise in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to claw its way into positive territory as U.S. consumers shopped less last month, highlighting a dismal start to the holiday season. U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% last month, following October's revised 1.8% increase according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Wednesday; the data significantly missed expectations as economists were forecasting a 0.8% rise.
BUSINESS
US: Retail Sales rose by 0.3% MoM in November versus 0.8% expected rise

The DXY saw a very slight dip, but remains close to recent highs with focus on the Fed policy announcement. As with the headline, the MoM pace of Core Retail Sales growth in November also missed expectations, coming in at 0.3% versus forecasts for a growth rate of 1.0%. That also marked a substantial deceleration from October's 1.8% MoM gain. The Retail Control, which correlates more closely to the retail spending component of GDP, was down 0.1% MoM in November versus expectations for a 0.7% rise.
RETAIL
Shortages, inflation curb U.S. retail sales in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves. A rotation in spending from goods back to services also appears to have held back retail sales last...
BUSINESS
Spend Local scheme helps lift November retail sales - survey

Retail sales in Northern Ireland rose in November for the first time in four months, according to an Ulster Bank survey. The bank's monthly survey of private sector businesses is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance. The report also indicated employment levels continued to grow. Supply chain problems remain...
RETAIL
U.K. retail sales rose in November, boosted by discounts on clothing

Retail sales in the U.K. rose in November compared with the year before, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium. British retail sales between Oct. 31 and Nov. 27 rose 5.0% compared with the same period a year before, the report found. This was well above growth of 0.9% noted in November 2020, and exceeds the three-month average growth rate of 2.2%.
RETAIL
Consumers Expected to Return $66.7 Billion Worth of Product This Holiday Season

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...
RETAIL

