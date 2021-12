14-year old Joshua Hedberg is Team USA's newest diving sensation, qualifying for next year's World Championships at just 14 years old. Current photo via USA Diving. Joshua Hedberg (Indiana International School of Diving) became the youngest U.S. male to earn a spot to the FINA World Championships. The 14-year-old, who turned heads with his fourth-place finish at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials will be 15 years 4 months old when he competes in Japan, Thomas Finchum previously held the distinction having been 15 years 7 months old during the 2005 Championships in Montreal, Canada. Tarrin Gilliland, who is also set to compete is the youngest U.S. athlete to ever compete in a World Championship after competing in the 2017 World Championships in Hungary at age 14.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 21 HOURS AGO