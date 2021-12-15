ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs CB Mike Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXP0_0dNTkfRz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With two forced fumbles and a scoop-and-score in Sunday’s route of the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hughes added nine tackles to lead the team in his performance and is the first player this season to have multiple forced fumbles and a recovery in one game.

The former Minnesota Viking joined the Chiefs in the offseason and has seen snaps on defense and special teams as a returner.

Hughes tallied his third and fourth forced fumbles of the season against the Raiders.

Chiefs pass rusher Melvin Ingram could see increased role in his return to Los Angeles

He played 100% of snaps on defense on Sunday, filling in for L’Jarius Sneed who was away from the team after the tragic loss of his brother.

Hughes’ performance comes during six-game win streak that has seen a resurgence in the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

During the run, he is the second player to win defensive player of the week, joining defensive tackle Chris Jones in week 11.

Hughes is the first Chiefs cornerback since Marcus Peters (Week 15, 2017) to win the honor.

He is the the fourth Chiefs player to win a weekly honor this season joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Week 1, 10), Jones (Week 11) and punter Tommy Townsend (Week 9).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are Chiefs' chances to win AFC West after Week 15 victory over Chargers?

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their seventh consecutive victory with their 34-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. This was the third consecutive game played against an AFC West opponent and the fourth victory over an AFC West opponent this season. They’re now 10-4 on the season with a two-game lead on the division over the Chargers, who are the next closest team in pursuit of the AFC West title.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc Defensive#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Players#Minnesota Viking#Nexstar Media Inc
FanSided

AFC playoff picture: Chiefs take No. 1 seed after Week 15

The AFC playoff picture got even crazier this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs are now in first place all by themselves. The AFC playoff picture has the Kansas City Chiefs sitting in first place through most of Week 15. While there are five games left to be played this...
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs LB Willie Gay reacts to not being available for Chargers game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — While the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will be at home in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Gay, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday will not be eligible to play and will not have time to […]
NFL
KSN News

Kelce’s OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Who will fill the void if Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones can’t play?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDAF) — As Kansas City Chiefs fans continue to wait and see if Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones will play against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, they’ll also be wondering who will fill the void if he is out. Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and would […]
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Everyone is Right About Kirk Cousins

How good of an NFL quarterback is Kirk Cousins? That’s the $45 million dollar question Minnesota Vikings’ ownership must answer sometime this offseason. But fans, especially those with internet access, have no offseason. And heading into this weekend, following Kirk’s poor performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, fans and media are entrenched in discussions about what’s next for Cousins and the Vikings.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
107-3 KISS-FM

Everybody Loves Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes, Not So Much

Lots of celebrities have siblings but most of the time, you don't know who they are because, well, they're not the "famous" one and most prefer to keep it that way. Its cool enough knowing that that's family. Then there's those siblings who try to use the "fame" of one to act like they should be treated "special" too. That's where the drama usually arises and the drama has been continuous for former Whitehouse star and current Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes' when it deals with his younger brother Jackson.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy