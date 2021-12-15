ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 SC Worlds Picks & Previews: Women’s 50, 100, and 200 Freestyle

By Spencer Penland
SCM (25m) The women’s 50 free has 5 of the 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalists, making it one of the events with the most Olympic finalists. Leading the way is Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who has been racing extremely well this fall. Sjostrom, who has a personal best of 23.00, has been...

2021 Short Course World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SCM (25m) Night two of the Short Course World Championships kicks off in Abu Dhabi at 6 PM local time (9 AM EST) with a slew of finals on tap for the evening. Two relay finals will be contested with the women’s 4×50 medley and the mixed 4×50 free relay on tap. The individual finals will in the men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 free and women’s 100 back. There were also be semi-finals in the women’s 100 free and men’s 100 fly.
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Think King Shouldn’t Have Been DQed In ISL Final

Voters are conflicted on whether or not the Cali Condors should've been disqualified in the women's 400 medley relay during the ISL Final. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You...
Bacon, Downs Dominate Springboard At 2021 USA Diving Winter Nationals

Four-Time NCAA Champion Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) earned her ticket to the 2022 World Championships after earning victory in the Women’s 1-Meter Finals. Current photo via USA Diving. Courtesy: USA Diving. 2021 FINA World Cup Silver Medalist and Four-Time NCAA Champion, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) and Brooke Schultz (Unattached) earned their...
FINA Confirms 7 Positive Tests for COVID; Nigerian Swimmers Question Protocols

Nigerian swimmer Philip Adejumo (right) who is a MD and PhD candidate at Yale University, believes that the Nigerian delegation has been treated unfairly by FINA. Archive photo via Philip Adejumo (from the All African Games)all. FINA has confirmed positive tests for seven accredited participants at the FINA World Short...
Swiss Teen Antonio Djakovic Posts 200 Free National Record

SCM (25m) The men’s 200m freestyle was one of the most anticipated finals of these FINA Short Course Championships. Already this morning out of the heats the top 8 swimmers were only separated by just over half a second. Ultimately tonight, Korea’s 18-year-old phenom Hwang Sunwoo crushed lifetime best...
Carol Zaleski Speaks On Use of Underwater Cameras, Cause of DQs At SC Worlds

SCM (25m) SwimSwam caught up with FINA Technical Swim Committee (TSC) Chair Carol Zaleski at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, getting her take on the recent implementation of underwater cameras in determining disqualifications and what the cause was of the unusually high number of DQs we saw on Day 1 of the competition.
Haughey And The Hanssons Lead Prize Money Earnings Through Day 2 Of SC Worlds

SCM (25m) Back in August FINA announced that they would be dispsense $2.8 million USD in prize money at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. The swimmers racing in Abu Dhabi have begun earning their share of that amount over the first 2 days of racing at the meet. A total of 155 swimmers thus far have pulled off the top 8 finish required to get a cheque.
FINA Awards 2021 Divers of the Year to Xie Siyi, Shi Tingmao

FINA honors Chinese OIympic Champions Xie Siyi and Shi Tingmao as 2021 Best Divers of the Year. Both divers were gold medalists at the Tokyo Olympics. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. FINA, the international governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines, has handed out its 2021 best-of awards. Presented at a...
FINA Names Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon 2021 Swimmers of the Year

FINA, the international governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines, has handed out its 2021 best-of awards. Presented at a gala... Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu/ISL. FINA, the international governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines, has handed out its 2021 best-of awards. Presented at a gala on Friday evening at the...
FINA Names Russian Trio 2021 Artistic Swimmers of the Year

Russians Maltsev, Kolesnichenko, and Romashina were named 2021 Best Artistic Swimmers of the Year by FINA: all three previously won this honor multiple times. Archive photo via LEN Media. FINA, the international governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines, has handed out its 2021 best-of awards. Presented at a gala on...
Liendo Cracks 50 Free Canadian Record Twice, Record #10 and #11 for Canada

SCM (25m) Championship Record: 20.26 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 5 DEC 2014. World Junior Record: 20.98 – SIMONS Kenzo (NED) 22 DEC 2019. Canadian 19-year-old Josh Liendo finished 2nd in semifinals of the men’s 50 free tonight, clocking a 20.88. Liendo has been fantastic through the first 2 rounds of the event, posting a new personal best of 21.01 in prelims, before bringing that time under 21 seconds here in semis. His prelims swim blew away the previous Canadian Record of 21.34, which was held by Brent Hayden. So, Liendo broke the record twice today, marking his 3rd and 4th individual national records of the week.
