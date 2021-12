KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Expansions are underway at the 11-acre New Leaf Sensory Garden in Kennett Square, including a new nature-inspired children’s book along the story walk, additional plants in the pollinator garden, and story rocks where visitors can create their own fairy tale. Over the last few years, The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County has transitioned the former New Leaf Eco Center to a sensory garden to make a fun and nurturing place for visitors of all ages to interact and engage with nature.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO