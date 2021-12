BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Red Cross has extreme shortages in blood supply, and they say if people don't come forward, patients won't get the blood transfusions they need. "Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year," the Red Cross says. "Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible."

BOISE, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO