Public Health

European Commission President Warns Omicron Could Dominate Continent by Mid-January

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 4 days ago
The president of the European Commission is warning that the omicron variant could become the dominant coronavirus variant across the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. Ursula von der Leyen told members of the European Parliament Wednesday in Brussels that many member nations are already seeing a sharp rise in new infections from...

